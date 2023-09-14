A St. Louis cultural institution and the anchor of the city’s Grand Center Arts District, the Fabulous Fox Theatre is entering a new era. As recently as spring of 2023, the iconic performance venue faced an uncertain fate: Time was running out on an unusual 99-year lease, set to expire in 2025.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “Fox Associates and Foxland both owned land under the theater, thanks to a 1926 lease agreement their predecessors made.” A settlement was reached in May, and the longtime operator of the historic theater, Fox Associates, won full ownership rights.

“It has been a labor of love for our Strauss and Baudendistel families to be the custodians of this St. Louis treasure and national landmark for the past four decades,” says Fabulous Fox Theatre partner Mary Strauss, “And we look forward to a fabulous future!”

Beneath its glittering marquee, which serves as a beacon to draw people to Grand Boulevard’s lively entertainment row, the Fox has evolved over its almost 95 years – but its ambition has always been to delight audiences.

“Putting together a Broadway season is a multi-year process that can begin two to four years before a show hits the stage,” says John O’Brien, VP of programming, who previews shows in New York City, London and throughout the U.S. “It is a highly collaborative process, working internally to create the season, while working with agents and producers in New York to find dates that [fit, and then bringing] the shows to St. Louis.”

Delivering this delicate balance of Broadway’s best with St. Louis favorites involves constructing a robust season of blockbuster hits, beloved music catalogs, family titles and classic musicals, O’Brien says. Creating an entire experience of enjoyment is yet another vital component to entertaining diverse audiences.

Director of food and beverage Rob Marbs builds seasonal menus to ensure freshness and quality in all that is consumed. “We keep [menus] fun and creative, but also respect some of the classic dishes that a lot of guests have been enjoying for many seasons,” he says. “We also design the menus to be fast – it is important for us to get you to the show on time.”

From substantial dishes to classic snacks, guests can sometimes enjoy a thematic element tied to the show. “[At] ‘Moulin Rouge,’ we will have some French items, or [for] ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ who knows? We might have a ‘run by fruiting!’” Marbs says.

Specialty drinks also draw inspiration from the productions, and the beverage team thrives on the creative process. “We have a loyal following of guests that look for the specialty cocktails and are excited every time,” Marbs says. “These have become very popular and usually outsell most of the other drinks on the menu.”

Consider the innovative drink design for the 2023 spring showing of “WICKED.” A witch’s hat rested atop green cotton candy, and as guests began to drink, the cotton candy would melt away, leaving the hat to float. Marbs teases the fun his team will have in preparing an equally entertaining drink for this October’s production of “BEETLEJUICE.”

2023-24 SEASON AT THE FABULOUS FOX BEETLEJUICE | Oct. 10 to 22, 2023 COME FROM AWAY | Nov. 3 to 5, 2023 TINA: The Tina Turner Musical | Nov. 14 to 26, 2023 ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... by Cirque de Soleil | Nov. 29 to Dec. 10, 2023 Disney’s ALADDIN | Dec. 12 to 17, 2023 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical | Dec. 23, 2023 MRS. DOUBTFIRE | Dec. 26, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024 JAGGED LITTLE PILL | Jan. 18 to 21, 2024 FUNNY GIRL | Jan. 23 to Feb. 4, 2024 MAMMA MIA! | Feb. 13 to 18, 2024 COMPANY | Feb. 27 to March 10, 2024 THE BOOK OF MORMON | April 9 to 14, 2024 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | April 30 to May 12, 2024 MJ | May 28 to June 9, 2024

“Since I’ve worked here, I have been impressed with the thought that goes into every detail of the theater,” Marbs says. “You will often hear us talk about ‘the journey of the guest.’ From the moment you park, to when you dine and enjoy the show, until you are leaving, we want to make sure every part of your experience is enjoyable. Every person that works here thinks about the whole theater – not just their department.”

Strauss ensures the theater will continue to deliver world-class entertainment to St. Louis so that future generations can continue to experience the wonders of the stage. “We are very excited about the future of the Fox and are very grateful for all of the community support,” she adds. “We will continue to bring the best of Broadway, concerts and events to St. Louis. The best is yet to come!”

The Fabulous Fox, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111 (ticket information), 314-535-1700 (season tickets), fabulousfox.com