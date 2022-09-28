Polished, poised production of ‘A Chorus Line’ closes STAGES St. Louis' 2022 season

Musical: “A Chorus Line”

Company: STAGES St. Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood

Dates: Through Oct. 9

Tickets: $60 to $85; call314-821-2407 or visit stagesstlouis.org

Highlights: STAGES St. Louis closes its 2022 season with a sizzling, sensational, Broadway-caliber production of a true Broadway classic. Gayle Seay, the troupe’s artistic director, directs this seamless version with a carefully modulated approach, taking full advantage of choreographer Dena DiGiacinto’s strong and striking moves.

Story: At an audition for an upcoming Broadway musical, director Zach and his assistant choreographer, Larry, greet two dozen hopeful chorus dancers with a strenuous series of moves designed to showcase the dancers’ abilities or lack thereof.

After an initial cut, 17 dancers remain onstage, where they are individually grilled by Zach about their personal lives and aspirations. Zach’s questions get increasingly intimate, making many of the hopefuls uneasy about this portion of the interview process. However, because each of them badly wants to be hired, they relent and answer Zach’s probing and seemingly indifferent queries.

Zach says his final, eight-member chorus will consist of four men and four women. How sorely does each of the applicants want this job, and how many physical and emotional torments will they endure to succeed?

Other Info: It’s a long one-act presentation, so be well prepared before you settle into your seat, as this version of “A Chorus Line” runs past one hour and 45 minutes. It’s so well told, though, and so compelling that it’s easy to immerse yourself in the performance onstage.

This marks the fourth STAGES production of the show conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett (co-choreographed by Bob Avian), following earlier versions in 1988, 2000 and 2011. Bennett’s musical debuted Off-Broadway in 1975, then moved to Broadway later that year and ran for 6,137 performances, becoming the longest-running Broadway production until surpassed by “Cats” in 1997.

“A Chorus Line” was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 1976 and won nine, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. It also was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976.

Seay makes the most of James Wolk’s revealing set design, including the classic “mirror” effect at the finale, which allows for plenty of space for the dancers to work their moves. Sean M. Savoie’s lighting design, inspired by Tharon Musser’s original and Tony Award-winning design, becomes a major player in the performance, especially on the show’s best-known tune, “One,” and the flashy, flamboyant finale.

Brad Musgrove’s costume design, inspired by original costumes designed by Theoni J. Aldridge that won her a Tony Award nomination in 1976, ranges from a variety of street clothes for the auditioners to the sparkly spangles adorning the chosen troupers in the show’s final number, “One: Reprise.” Bethany “Beef” Gratz adds a complementary sound design.

Accentuating the precision-formed dances are the stylish music direction and conducting of John Samorian, the orchestrations by Bill Byers, Hershey Kay and Jonathan Tunick and the vocal arrangements prepared by Don Pippin. Samorian’s impeccable orchestra comprises keyboardist Cullen Curth, bassist Alerica Anderson, guitarist Mathew Coble, drummer Charles “Chuck” Smotherson, reedists Lea Gerdes and JD Tolman, trumpeters Kasimu Taylor and Ron Foster and trombonist Andrew Meyer.

“A Chorus Line” is largely an ensemble effort, and Seay’s troupe is equal to the task of elevating each role to signature status as various individuals sing a selection from the memorable score by Marvin Hamlisch and the lyrics by Edward Kleban. The book for the long-running show is by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante.

The grand STAGES presentation includes top-notch work by Danny McHugh as the hard-driving Zach and Nic Thompson as the faithful, dedicated Larry. Lauralyn McClelland is compelling as Cassie, the one-time “gypsy” who rose to individual stardom but now is struggling to find work and yearns for a chance to dance in the chorus line again, if only her ex-lover, Zach, will afford her that opportunity.

Victor Carrillo Tracey is Mike, who tagged along as a kid with his sister to her dance class, and Omar Garibay is Paul, whose recognition of his gay sexuality was painful for him and his conservative parents. Emilee Hassanzadeh shines as self-confident and brassy Val boasts about her plastic surgery and its benefits on “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three,” and Dana Winkle amuses as the flirtatious Sheila.

Daniel Scott Walton and Ashley Klinger are husband-wife duo Al and Kristine, Leah Hoffman is Midwesterner Judy, Robbie Serrano is the married auditioner Don, and Sarah Chiu is the diminutive but ever hopeful Connie. Hayden Clifton shows the sassy tone of Greg, Bryson Jacobi Jackson is the lone Black auditioner, Richie, and Megan Elyse Fulmer portrays Paul’s Puerto Rican friend, Diana.

The cast also features Abby Church as Maggie, Kelsey Cheaney as Bebe, Caleb James Grochalski as Bobby and Ronan Ryan as Mark, the youngest dancer. Those playing the dancers who don’t make the initial cut are played by Caitlin Stebelman, Liz Friedmann, Elinor Harrison, Christian Feliciano, Jacob Major, Richard Forrist and Justin Payton Nelson.

All three of the 2022 productions from STAGES showcased Broadway-level technical skills and stage performances of the highest caliber. That bodes very well for the future of the company in its new home at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.