Play: “Finale”

Company: West End Players Guild

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd.

Dates: May 6, 7, 8, 9

Tickets: $20 to $25; visit westendplayers.org/tickets

Highlights: West End Players Guild welcomes back research scientist, one-time Boston Globe art and theater critic and ardent playwright Vladimir Zelevinsky to its cozy stage in the basement of Union Avenue Christian Church for an interesting world premiere drama about the fascinating mystery of 19th century Italian operatic composer Rossini.

Story: Renowned opera composer Gioacchino Rossini has fame, fortune and more than fair treatment from the vagaries of life as he nears his 24th birthday in 1816. He has long been praised in Italy for his voluminous works, some of which he freely cannibalizes in various cities, where his patrons are unaware his scores have been altered slightly from successes in locales around the country in his previous works.

Right now, as is his custom, Rossini feverishly writes to beat an impending deadline for a new opera about to be performed in Rome. Operatic impresario Domenico Barbaia is a big supporter of Rossini’s artistic talents but not so much the composer’s frantic approach to work. Barbaia nervously paces backstage at the opera house, demanding that Rossini finish his composition before the curtain is raised in less than an hour.

Barbaia has done just fine in his own life, making his first fortune in his native Milan by running a coffee shop where he claimed to have created a wildly popular drink called cappuccino. He later branched into other successful ventures in munitions selling and casino operations before producing operatic works in Naples and Vienna.

He even was lovers for a brief time with famed Spanish mezzo-soprano Isabella Colbran before she dumped him for the dashingly handsome and vibrant Rossini, who was eight years her junior. Rossini subsequently wrote a number of popular operas with featured parts for his famous lover to showcase her superior vocal skills.

The good times continued, albeit with rough moments, for several years. Now, sitting backstage at a Paris opera house at age 39 in 1832, Rossini is adding the last-minute, final flourishes to his latest magnum opus, a three-hour, 45-minute work titled “Guillaume Tell,” based on the Swiss legend of legendary archer William Tell.

While Rossini’s attractive “angel” waits contentedly for him in a closet, his now lover-turned-wife and ongoing muse, Isabella, meets up with him prior to the show after a long separation. Barbaio drops by as well, now a very wealthy man but still an avid supporter of Rossini’s creative prowess.

Little do they know that “William Tell” will be the final opera ever composed by Rossini. He will live another 36 years, composing occasionally, marrying again, but never returning to the musical artistic fame which made him a culturally respected figure for decades. What might have happened to startlingly stifle Rossini’s robust talents?

Other info: Rossini wrote 39 operas before his 40th birthday, then curiously never composed another for more than three decades before he passed away at age 76. According to a Wikipedia article on the composer, German poet, writer and literary critic Christian Heine compared Rossini’s cessation of opera composing to Shakespeare’s withdrawal from writing, “two geniuses recognizing when they had accomplished the unsurpassable and not seeking to follow it.”

In any event, Zelevinsky has created a thoughtful, entertaining and provocative two-act work that is more comic than dramatic but achieves a nice balance between the two. It keenly delves into Rossini’s private life, and what may or may not have influenced his unusual retirement from a creative passion which made him a cultural icon in his day, and who still remains somewhat so centuries later.

The first act is somewhat ponderous and, as a result, sluggishly paced and lacking in interest. Still, it does achieve fine comic moments in the interactions of the four characters, primarily between the procrastinating Rossini and the harried Barbaia. It’s in the second act when Zelevinsky ratchets up on the issues which may have made Rossini cease interest in his operatic endeavors so curiously.

Steve Callahan, whose program bio says that he “has directed…everything from opera in Poughkeepsie (who knew?) to melodrama in Germany,” has a fondness both for the operatic art form and the intriguing writing style of Zelevinsky. As a result, Callahan’s direction brings out the best in the playwright’s intelligent take on the Rossini mystique to everyone’s benefit.

Callahan’s capable cast features Tim McWhirter as Gioacchino (Jack) Rossini, bringing the composing titan off any pedestal and squarely into his human element, circa 19th century. McWhirter shows how Rossini was by measures impish, lusty, lured by wealth, and always ready for a good time.

The true star of the show is the magnificent, soaring voice of Paula Stoff Dean, who certainly gives credit to the legendary caliber of Isabella Colbran’s noted vocal instrument with several astounding displays of Stoff’s superior voice. She does a good job with her acting as well, most often engaging playfully in conversations with McWhirter as Colbran’s playful lover, Rossini.

Matt Anderson conveys all of the frantic hysteria of Barbaia in the first act, then smoothly handles Barbaia’s more refined approach to dealing with his frustrating composer in the second act. Sadie Harvey is effective as the aptly named Angel, a composite of sorts of Rossini’s myriad lovers through his period of high creativity.

Zelevinsky sets the first act in the woebegone backstage area of a Roman opera house in 1816 in Act One, followed by a much more refined back room for a Parisian opera hall in 1832. Those areas are respectively addressed in Ken Clark’s well-appointed scenic design, which keeps the same basic shape, with notable alterations, in both acts.

Marjorie Williamson’s scenic art handsomely underscores the effect, as does Nathan Schroeder’s lighting. Tracey Newcomb’s costumes reflect both the eras and the class of the characters. Musical advisor Caetlyn Van Buren doubtless wisely assisted on Chuck Lavazzi’s sound design, which presumably features a sampling of Rossini’s scores.

Writing a fictitious play about historical figures can be a dicey proposition if not handled well. In the case of “Finale,” both Zelevinsky and the West End Players Guild succeed in bringing a centuries-old mystery, along with possible explanations, to life.