Pipers Tea & Coffee STL Brews a Variety of Beverages to Enjoy With Baked Goods in South St. Louis

Pipers Tea & Coffee STL – which debuted in St. Louis on the stretch of South Kingshighway lately known as “The Crown District” – has quickly become a destination for caffeine lovers and offers single-origin coffee, small-batch loose-leaf teas and other goods.
The shop comes from husband-and-wife duo Peter and Amber Barnett, who are of English and French-American descent, respectively. The Barnetts, who trace the roots of Pipers to their love of Earl Grey, launched a wholesale tea company in 2012 and subsequently opened their original bricks-and-mortar café three years later in Paducah, Kentucky.
The St. Louis storefront marks Pipers’ third location, following a second café in Paducah that opened in 2020 and serves as the brand’s coffee-roasting and tea-blending HQ. The approximately 1,500-square-foot café here features a clean design with restored historic elements, including a reclaimed tin ceiling, and modern elements like a centralized bar that houses an inset espresso machine.
“The coffee shop is a great place to get together and strike up conversations, underlined with our focus of trying to produce the very best high-quality drinks we can,” Peter Barnett says.
From the menu, guests can choose from drip and pour-over coffees, as well as a variety of espresso beverages available with house-made syrups, including vanilla bean, coffee blossom honey, butter caramel and honey cinnamon. On the tea side of offerings, Japanese matcha comes in a latte or in lemonade. Additional tea latte options include chai and a “London fog,” which features the couple’s signature Pipers Grey (fine black tea, high-quality bergamot oil, vanilla and cornflower blossoms).
The café also offers exotic treats like Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Duck Fat Caramels from Nashville, Tennessee, and black, green, white, red and herbal teas, as well as blends. Locally sourced sweets include goodies from La Beaume Co. Macarons, Whisk: a Sustainable Bakeshop and (for vegan and gluten-free baked treats) Sift’d. And, of course, Pipers’ seasonal roasted coffee beans and signature tea blends are available to take home, too.
Pipers Tea & Coffee STL, 3701 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, cupofpipers.com