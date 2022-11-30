Performing arts coach explores the psyche of performers in new book, ‘Hamlet’s Mirror’

In 1959, Elma Kanefield moved to New York City to pursue a career as a musical theater performer. One night, after the ensemble built to the opening chord of her debut song, Kanefield fell silent.
“Nothing would come out, which just gave me in,” Kanefield says, explaining that neither doctors nor therapists could help her. “I quit the business.”
Upon moving back to the metro area, Kanefield attended Washington University in St. Louis, where she studied counseling and psychology. She ultimately opened a private practice dedicated to studying the psyche of performing artists – a unique role that took her back to New York, where she began consulting at The Juilliard School. This fall, the coach and mentor released her book “Hamlet’s Mirror,” which chronicles her career and explores “performance potential.”
Although the target audience for this book is the performing arts community, Kanefield believes the core concepts, reflections and lessons in “Hamlet’s Mirror” teach skills that anybody can use. The book also explores the psychology of performance potential through the perspective of performing artists — what hinders some from reaching their potential and what empowers others to keep going forward.
As an expert in the psychology of the performing artist, Kanefield works with performers of all kinds, including musicians, singers, dancers and theater performers. “I have had just a wonderful career; while hopefully helping and empowering performers, I have learned so much,” Kanefield says.
Kanefield says she doesn’t believe performers are really fearful of the stage itself. She explains that for a truly authentic performance, artists must immerse themselves in their work and let down all defenses. “And, if unresolved issues crop up during that period of time, they interfere with the performance because those defenses aren’t present,” Kanefield adds.
The author introduces four personality profiles: problem-ridden, pugnacious, promising and potential-realized. The book goes on to unveil the challenges each type of performer faces, both professionally and personally, and how they can work through them to be successful in their careers.
Kanefield’s support of local artists doesn’t end with her book. When the COVID-19 pandemic started to grow untenable for performers, Kanefield saw an opportunity to use her skills to make a difference in the St. Louis area.
“One of the things I did was look through my patient roster, and I selected 12 people,” Kanefield says. From there, she formed a group called “Artists in the Time of COVID,” a workshop initiative that has been up and running for two years now.
“It’s one of the best things I’ve done in my life,” Kanefield continues. “I’m really lucky to love what I do.”
“Halmet’s Mirror” is now available for purchase at amazon.com. Learn more at elmalinzkanefield.com.