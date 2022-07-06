Ozark Actors Theatre’s 30th Summer Season Opens With Entertaining ‘Mamma Mia!’

Musical: “Mamma Mia!”

Company: Ozark Actors Theatre

Venue: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St., Rolla

Dates: July 7 to 10

Tickets: $15 to $25; contact 573-364-9523 or ozarkactorstheatre.org

Highlights: Artistic director Blane Pressler and director/choreographer Jennifer Hopkins welcome audiences to the start of the regional company’s 30th summer season with an enjoyable rendition of the long-running Broadway smash jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!,” along with its roster of 1970s-’80s hits from the Swedish rock group ABBA.

Story: Twenty-year-old Sophie Sheridan is getting married to her fiancé, Sky, at her island home off the coast of Greece. She’s lived there her entire life with her single mother, Donna, who runs the local taverna.

Finding her mother’s old diary, Sophie conjectures that her unknown father is likely one of the three men her mother “knew” 20 years ago, in 1979. On impulse, three months earlier, she invited all three of them – under her mother’s name – to her impending nuptials. Lo and behold, all of them accept the invitation and arrive at the island, unknown to Donna.

When she sees the trio of men, Donna is none too thrilled by their presence, but they have rooms already, so she can’t kick them out. The three are worldwide Australian travel journalist Bill Austin, London banker Harry Bright and American architect Sam Carmichael.

To help her cope with these unwelcome visitors, Donna relies on Tanya and Rosie, her pals from their rock days as Donna and the Dynamos, who are there to celebrate Sophie’s wedding.

Two decades hold many memories for Donna, some bitter, some sweet and others melancholy. But will this surprise gathering of lost souls lead to new understanding among these now middle-aged adults?

Other Info: The two-week run of “Mamma Mia!” begins a busy, two-month schedule for Ozark Actors’ Theatre, with Neil Simon’s “Rumors” following from July 21 to 31 and Simon Levy’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” being performed from Aug. 11 to 21. Check out ozarkactorstheatre.org for more information.

“Mamma Mia!” is an infectiously delightful jukebox musical based on the numerous pop hits of ABBA during the 1970s and ’80s. It opened in London in 1999 and still is being performed there, making it the sixth-longest-running show in West End history. Its Broadway production opened in 2001 and enjoyed 5,773 performances before closing in 2015, the ninth-longest-running Broadway show ever and the champ jukebox musical.

Conceived by Judy Craemer, the production has a book by Catherine Johnson that ingeniously weaves myriad ABBA tunes through her clever story, which manages to incorporate tunes written decades before the book in a way that works, both musically and dramatically. It’s filled with plenty of humor, as well as dollops of serious moments in order to use various ABBA ballads in addition to the plethora of upbeat, instantly recognizable tunes.

The Ozark Actors Theatre presentation is a delightful version under Hopkins’ direction, which makes the most of a fun, if cramped, set designed by Ben Roney, which successfully evokes an image of a Greek taverna with its two-story, twin set of buildings. Energetic stagehands move a bed on and off the stage, depending on the particular scenes.

It’s all handsomely lit with a range of hues by lighting designer Kevin Shaw. Costumes by Jenna Gove well match the personalities of the various characters, humorously highlighted as always by the flipper-wearing pals of Sky on the “Lay All Your Love on Me” number. Properties master Tamra Rodgers can also take credit for many fun props.

Music director Aaron Michael Krueger provides what apparently is prerecorded music for the cast to join in song; some of them are stronger in voice than others, but all contribute to the camaraderie and good times. Hopkins’ choreography has a bit of sameness to the moves, but they’re entertaining and enjoyable nonetheless.

The solid primary cast is led by Sarah Smith as the indomitable Donna. Not only is Smith accomplished in her acting, but also she displays a truly beautiful voice on “Mamma Mia!,” “Dancing Queen” and many other tunes. Taylor Lewis adds another pleasing voice and a charming touch in the role of the inquisitive Sophie.

Peter Kendall is solid as the introspective Sam, Bryan Austermann is ingratiating as the earnest Harry, and Ryan Salvato makes the most of the abundant humor in Bill’s role. Jenna Kantor delivers the goods as the gold-digging Tanya, while Madison Kauffman brings a delightful combination of sass and pizazz to the role of Rosie, especially in the audience-pleasing “Take a Chance on Me” opposite a flustered Bill.

Korey Harlow does well as Sophie’s well-intentioned fiancé, Sky. Sophie’s gal pals, Lis and Ali, are effectively portrayed by Fiona Scott and Jaydin Cooper, respectively, while Sky’s best buds, the lovestruck Pepper and the amiable Eddie, are nicely etched by Abram Cutshall and Joshua Kenebrew, respectively.

Joining for various onstage “crowd” scenes are ensemble players Carter Chance, Kennedy Jones, Neely Leathers, Ethan Pennington, Eli Schulman, Audrey Smith and Kaylee Stanley, with Kevin Edwards as the padre.

“Mamma Mia!” hasn’t lost any of its charm since its 1999 debut. It’s not the most remarkable story, but it’s fun, and the music can make darn near anyone smile.