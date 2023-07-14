Musical: “Sunday in the Park with George”

Company: Ozark Actors Theatre

Venue: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St., Rolla

Dates: July 14, 15, 16

Tickets: $24 to $33; contact 573-364-9523 or ozarkactorstheatre.org

Highlights: Blane Pressler, artistic director for Ozark Actors Theatre, captures the heart and soul of this Pulitzer Prize-winning piece by composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim and book writer James Lapine. His careful direction guides a wonderful production, anchored by a pair of excellent performances by Danny Adams as the two Georges and Sabra Sellers as Dot/Marie.

Story: It’s 1886, and George (Georges Seurat) spends his days obsessed with making sketches for his painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” He insists on posing his lover, Dot, for tedious stretches of time as he slowly fills in the details of his ambitious artistic endeavor.

Other park regulars populate the background of his painting, including an older woman and her nurse, who happen to be George’s mother and her aide. George also desperately craves the opinion, but not necessarily the approval of another painter, his friend Jules, who appears with his wife Yvonne.

Jules encourages George to utilize the latter’s talents but disapproves of the revolutionary technique (pointillism) which fascinates George. Up close, George’s painting seems muddled and blurry, but, at a distance, George believes that red and blue, e.g., will blend into purple in the eyes of an observer.

George painstakingly includes many of the people who frequent the park in his work. A cantankerous boatman who disapproves of the elitists strolling about in their Sunday finery. Two shopgirls, each named Celeste, who vie for the attention of a handsome soldier and his quiet comrade. The older lady’s nurse who shows interest in a German coachman named Franz. Two haughty and ignorant American tourists who complain about everything French, except the pastries. Louise, daughter of Jules and Yvonne, who tries to play with the boatman’s dog.

There is life all around George and Dot, and she’s becomes increasingly frustrated at not being part of it. She tells him that a baker named Louis has taken a shining to her, but George is oblivious. He can’t see the forest for the trees or the people beyond the painting.

As time passes, Dot reveals to George that she’s pregnant. She and Louis are thinking of moving to America, and she would like a painting George made of her. She’d also like any kind of feelings spoken by George, but the taciturn artist is absorbed in his work.

So, too, is another George, this one in 1984. His 98-year-old mother, Marie, reveals that she is the daughter of legendary French painter Georges Seurat, and that her mother Dot is featured prominently in Seurat’s most famous work, completed a few years before his early death.

Marie’s grandson is a sculptor, whose latest work, “Chromolume #7,” is being unveiled at a modern museum. It’s a reflection on the famous “Sunday” painting. George is looking forward to journeying to France with his grandmother at the invitation of the French government for George to make a presentation on La Grande Jatte, the island in the painting.

Like the man whom George’s grandmother insists is his great-grandfather, the modern George is more comfortable with his art than with other people. Will the trip to France prove rewarding or empty?

Other info: The original presentation of “Sunday in the Park with George” started off-Broadway in 1983 before moving to Broadway in 1984, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, and closed in 1985 after 639 performances. It garnered 10 Tony Award nominations as well as winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985.

It’s a beautiful show, filled with Sondheim’s signature complex musical stylings and sophisticated lyrics. “Sunday” can be complicated to produce in a satisfying way, but Pressler shrewdly selects a pair of performers who elevate the production and everyone in it with their savvy and skill.

Danny Adams is excellent as the brooding, driven artist Seurat, unable to have a normal give-and-take relationship with another human, preferring solitude and obsession with perfection on his canvas. Adams expertly conveys Seurat’s single focus on his art, to the detriment of any satisfying relationship beyond the purpose served. He also displays a strong, sturdy voice on George’s numbers.

Sellers showcases a beautiful soprano voice as the frustrated Dot (a clever name for this story about pointillism) and also poignantly demonstrates the young woman’s ill-fated love for the artist.

There’s excellent performances as well by Melody Munitz who plays the melancholy Yvonne and by Liam Nunn as the pompous Jules. They also each play characters in the second act, as do others in the cast.

Also doing good work on stage are Dan Reardon as the boatman, Beth Reardon as George’s mother and an observant art critic, Tenaujah Lee as the long-suffering nurse, Bradley Parrish as Franz and as grandson George’s pal Dennis, Fiona Scott as Frieda, Maggie Bouse and Neely Leathers as the two Celestes, Ethan Pennington as the soldier, Kennedy Jones as Louis and young Addie Veo as Louise.

Music director Sarah Nelson leads a tight, five-piece combo from her perch at the keyboards, realizing the rich and complex beauty of Sondheim’s score. Rachel Erwin’s elegant costumes, most notably in Act I, Jennifer Kimpel’s carefully selected props and Michael Sullivan’s meticulously evocative lighting all help embellish and enhance Ben Roney’s impressive scenic design, which features sideboards awash in giant, colorful circles as well as a background board on which Seurat’s painting steadily fills in his “white – a blank page or canvas,” as George intones at the show’s start. Jim Archuleta adds the accompanying sound design.

Taking on Sondheim, with all of his complexities and challenges, can be a daunting task. Pressler and his entourage are happily up to it, making “Sunday in the Park with George” an entertaining and compelling presentation.