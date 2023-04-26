Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (OTSL) takes its commitment to diversity and inclusion seriously – both on stage and behind the scenes. That is apparent in the casts and creative staff involved in the productions for its 2023 season, which kicks off on May 12, 2023, at the Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University’s campus.
According to a OTSL news release, “The 2023 Festival Season … shines a spotlight on the stories of strong women and the ways in which narrative is influenced by gender roles – both through the stories we see onstage and through the artists who shape these operas.” Andrew Jorgensen, Opera Theatre’s General Director, adds: “I am elated to present these fantastic works for our 48th season.”
OTSL’s main season will feature an OTSL premiere, the world premiere of a reimagining of a Scott Joplin work, and the return of two mainstay operas, one of which will be directed by a woman, and both of which will feature female musical conductors.
Before any of that gets underway, however, OTSL will unveil its season on Friday, May 12, with “The Road to Freedom,” a free concert celebrating the 62nd anniversary of the journey in May 1961 by seven Black and six white Americans into the Deep South to protest segregation on public transportation. The concert, OTSL’s third annual Black Music Month concert, will be curated by musician, composer and producer Damien Sneed.
The main part of Opera Theatre’s 2023 season begins on May 20 with the world premiere of a new, expanded version of “King of Ragtime” composer Scott Joplin’s only surviving opera, “Treemonisha,” as reimagined by composer Sneed and librettist Karen Chilton. With the addition of a new prologue and epilogue, this version of “Treemonisha” focuses on Joplin taking inspiration from his bride, Freddie Alexander, for Treemonisha leading her community into a bright and bountiful future of education, opportunity and prosperity.
OTSL’s Principal Conductor, Daniela Candillari, will conduct members of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra in OTSL’s presentation of Puccini’s ever-popular work, “Tosca,” beginning May 27. Katie Van Kooten portrays the title character, a singer in 1800 Rome who attempts to protect her lover, the painter Cavaradossi, from the wartime police, including the lecherous chief, Scarpia. James Robinson directs a cast which also includes Robert Stahley as Cavaradossi, and Hunter Enoch as Scarpia. “Tosca” was previously performed by Opera Theatre in 1995 and 2003.
An all-new production of Mozart’s comedy, “Cosi Fan Tutte,” will open on June 4. In their OTSL debuts, Jeri Lynne Johnson will conduct the SLSO orchestra and Tara Branham will direct OTSL’s newest rendition of the comic story about two pairs of lovers whose fidelity is tested by a jaded older couple. This marks the fifth production of “Cosi Fan Tutte” at Opera Theatre, the first since 2012.
OTSL will conclude its season with its initial production of composer Carlisle Floyd’s “Susannah,” beginning June 10. Written in 1956, “Susannah” remains one of the most performed American operas, but OTSL’s presentation will mark the first to be both conducted and directed by an all-female team, namely Gemma New and Patricia Racette, respectively.
Racette also will curate OTSL’s annual “Center Stage,” a concert on June 20 which spotlights rising opera stars from the Richard Gaddes Festival Artist and Geraldine Young Artist Programs.
Tickets for all events are available starting at $25. Contact the OTSL box office for more information.
Opera Theatre of St. Louis, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org