Emily Mohler is a people-watcher by trade. For more than one year, the visual artist has focused on the “Window Series,” depicting scenes as seen from the outside looking in, usually in a nighttime setting.
“When I first started, I was going on a lot of walks with my dad at night,” Mohler says. “I would always look in windows and see what people were watching on TV and what they were doing.”
Mohler began the series while working on her senior exhibition at Webster University, for which she painted three scenes based on windows she passed while walking around her neighborhood. The narrative they weave is made by omission, Mohler explains: “I liked telling a story without much to see. You get one look into someone’s life and have to figure the rest out for yourself.”
Subsequent paintings, however, bring the neighbors themselves into view: “Window no. 4” features a figure gazing upon a wall full of framed photos in a warm, incandescent light. The mood in “Greenlight” is the opposite – a long-haired figure dances at the forefront as a couple kisses amid the din of a party, all glowing in the eponymous green light.
Even after Mohler graduated from Webster University with a BFA in painting and ventured into printmaking as her primary medium, windows and the scenes seen through them have remained her subject of choice.
“I’m thinking more about studying printmaking in grad school,” Mohler says. “I feel guilty because I do love painting. But I think printmaking is more exciting to me because it involves so many different processes. There’s still so much for me to learn.”
These processes usually include drawing the design and carving it into the wood block (or otherwise transferring it to a plane made of stone, metal or another medium) before ink is applied and the printing itself is done. After taking a lithography workshop, Mohler says she’s continued to learn techniques from friends she made in art school as they embark on projects of their own. This collaborative dynamic is part of what makes the St. Louis arts community so robust, Mohler contends.
“Maybe we don’t have all the galleries of a big skyscraper city, but it’s a smaller, kind of DIY community where, if there isn’t necessarily a space for younger emerging artists to share their work, someone will make that space,” she says. “Even being young and out of school, I don’t find it scary. Artists support each other and make sure that everyone is seen and has the opportunity to grow.”
