New Jewish Theatre Shows Warmth of Wartime Romance in ‘Dear Jack, Dear Louise’

Play: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise”

Company: New Jewish Theatre

Venue: Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis

Dates: June 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26

Tickets: $53 to $63; contact 314-442-3283 or newjewishtheatre.org

Highlights: Playwright Ken Ludwig’s warm re-imagining of how his parents met makes for a delightful and affecting story told in lovely fashion by director Sharon Hunter and her sparkling, two-person cast in New Jewish Theatre’s current presentation.

Story: It’s June 1942, and even though Jack Ludwig has graduated from medical school and is stationed with the U.S. Army in Oregon, his parents back home outside Philadelphia decide it would be nice to introduce him to Louise Rabiner, the Brooklyn-bred daughter of some old friends of theirs.

Because it’s wartime and Jack is stationed on the Pacific coast, his introduction to Louise comes in the form of a letter which he writes to her. Cordially, she returns the favor. She asks Jack if his writing could be construed as a “date.” He writes back that it might, although he’d certainly like to meet her in person as soon as he is able.

Thus begins the courtship of contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig’s parents. With the war raging in Europe and the South Pacific, Jack and Louise continue their epistles from June 1942 to May 1945, which signaled the end of World War II in Europe (it would be another three months before Japan surrendered to end the Pacific fight).

An aspiring actress, outgoing Louise delights the shy, quiet Jack with her talk of Broadway auditions interspersed among her jobs as secretary, waitress, etc., sharing her boardinghouse room with another young actress who wins a part Louise coveted, and other stories of her daily adventures.

After Louise initially has to pry information out of the reticent Jack, they gradually become closer, even though they’ve never actually met. When circumstances prevent one from writing to the other within the timetable they’ve established, each grows concerned, suspicious, aggravated or a combination until the tardy missive arrives.

They’re thousands of miles apart, they’ve never met each other – although Louise does meet Jack’s family, to his consternation – and Jack’s chances of securing a rare pass away from his base grow less likely as the war escalates and as he tends to the wounded. The two share a resilient love and admiration for each other, though, something World War II cannot extinguish, even when Jack is sent to the front lines during the D-Day invasion of France.

Other Info: After a staged reading in 2018, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” premiered in Washington, D.C., in late 2019, just prior to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ludwig, who wrote “Lend Me a Tenor,” one of the funniest plays in the last several decades, proves with “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” that he can pen tender moments as well as riotously humorous situations in his better-known comedies.

Ryan Lawson-Maeske as Jack and Molly Burris as Louise convey the tentative initial steps and subsequent flowering of the relationship with considerable charm and perception. Lawson-Maeske can turn from the shy, introverted physician when Louise pumps him for more information about himself to a would-be boyfriend piqued by jealousy when he hears of Louise’s romps around Broadway on a night on the town with other young performers.

Burris fills the stage with a luminescent smile as she reads Jack’s latest letter, while also showing the actress’s anguish at abnormally long interludes between Jack’s responses or the disappointment in hearing about possible other women from Jack’s best pal at his Army base in Oregon.

Both players look directly at the audience, not at each other, since their only communications are in written form. Hunter thus ensures that the audience further understands the chasm between Jack and Louise. That point is emphasized even more by the large cracks in the floor in Dunsi Dai’s wondrous scenic design, between Jack’s cozy barracks space at stage right and Louise’s living area at stage left.

A tip of the Cardinals cap to Dai and props supervisor Katie Orr for the large movie posters which adorn Louise’s abode, while Jack’s walls are covered with military regalia to remind one and all of the wartime setting. The program carries a “content warning” that “this play is set against the backdrop of World War II. There are discussions of war and concentration camps, as well as the sounds of bombs and gun shots.”

Those jarring sounds, incidentally, are courtesy of sound designer Amanda Were, as is the wonderful soundtrack of pop hits from the early ’40s. David Rose carefully illuminates Dai’s dazzling design with shrewdly selected lighting, and Michele Friedman Siler’s costumes are most representative of the era, especially in Louise’s attire. Intimacy coordinator Jamie McKittrick maintains the physical distance between the two players while ratcheting up their increasing emotional attachment until the dramatic finale.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” is a touching, endearing and captivating account of one couple’s wartime courtship, a two-act treasure carefully crafted by Ken Ludwig.

