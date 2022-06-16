New Exhibition in St. Louis Shines a Spotlight on Visual Artist Anna Maria von Phul

A free small-gallery exhibition now at the Missouri Historical Society serves in part to redress the inattention given over time to female visual artists, while including views of St. Louis little more than half a century after its founding.

The exhibition, “Painting Creole St. Louis: Artist Anna Maria von Phul,” displays reproductions of works by the Show Me State’s first known female artist, which illustrate life during the 1810s and 1820s in what was then known only as the Missouri Territory.

“Painting Creole St. Louis,” which opened May 7, runs till Jan. 8 under the oversight of Hattie Felton, the Missouri Historical Society’s senior curator. In addition to stewarding the society’s fine art and decorative arts collections, Felton wrote “More Than Ordinary: Early St. Louis Artist Anna Maria von Phul,” a 144-page full-color book released in November by the society’s publishing arm.

Just last month, notably, Felton’s complete catalog of von Phul’s extant works won a gold medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards, in the Midwest – Best Regional Nonfiction category.

Von Phul lived from 1786 to 1823 and came to St. Louis in 1818 – four years before the city’s incorporation. For the exhibition and her book alike, Felton’s investigation into von Phul began strangely – at the end of the 37-year-old’s life, as detailed in an obituary in the Edwardsville Spectator.

“Starting with someone’s death seems like an odd place to begin researching their life, but an obituary can be a useful source of biographical information for historical researchers,” Felton relates. “So one of the first things I did when I began my deep dive into von Phul’s life was to look for the obituary.

“It’s an understatement to say that what I found in the Edwardsville Spectator surpassed my expectations – especially the length, its revealing details about her personality and admiration of her intelligence.”

From there, composing and finalizing “More Than Ordinary” involved an enviably brief time. “The process took about eight months from my initial research to handing over the manuscript for editing,” Felton states. “The research phase was the longest part because I needed to spend so much time with the art itself, her family’s letters and other primary and secondary sources about St. Louis and Lexington [where von Phul previously studied] at the time. Once I felt confident in my research, the essay started to fall into place naturally.”

And how did it feel to view von Phul’s images of daily life in the area through the lens of this extraordinary woman’s art?

“It felt personal,” Felton remarks. “Seeing a mother with her children in the front door of their home, a young boy playfully lounging on chairs, men fishing from the river bank – it helped me envision the people and landscape of early St. Louis in a familiar, relatable way.

“However, at times it was frustrating! Because von Phul was painting her daily life, she didn’t document many of the names of her subjects or some of the locations for her landscapes. So despite the intimate peek we have into her world through this art, it leaves us with many unanswered questions.”

Felton hesitates when asked to identify her own single favorite work among von Phul’s watercolors and sketches.

“My answer to this question evolves because aspects of so many of her pieces speak to me,” she states. “Some speak to me because they are rich with historically significant information, others because they are so endearingly charming. But consistently among my favorites is her dramatic castle scene – Figure 28 from the catalog – because it clearly shows her full capabilities as a talented artist.”

Finally, one can’t help inquiring to what degree von Phul, in Felton’s assessment, could be taken as emblematic of a general tendency in visual art history to slight or even ignore most female artists in the past – the way, say, Berthe Morisot often suffers being treated solely as Édouard Manet’s wife.

“I think von Phul offers a poignant reminder that for centuries, the art world has offered women only a fraction of the opportunities, recognition and support it freely gave to men,” Felton replies. “Yet I think it’s important to highlight their creative resilience and excellence, despite living in societies that often placed barriers to their success.

“There are many women artists whose work doesn’t survive today, limiting our ability to research them, and sometimes disappearing their story from the narrative entirely. With von Phul, we’re lucky that her family preserved her portfolios and letters, ensuring her story could be told for posterity.”

Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org/museum

