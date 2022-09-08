New executive director discusses plans for Cinema St. Louis

Although it would prove challenging enough for most folks to ready a 5-year-old for kindergarten, as Bree Maniscalco has recently been doing, Maniscalco also has been tackling another truly titanic project: assuming oversight of Cinema St. Louis.

On July 1, Maniscalco officially became the executive director of that distingué local nonprofit, which has operated under a few different names since 1992 and which now hosts multiple events annually, perhaps preeminent among them the St. Louis International Film Festival. Maniscalco, who has a 15-year history with the organization, follows Cliff Froehlich, whose devotion to film ranks as legendary and who continues with Cinema St. Louis as a programming consultant.

“Experience and accessibility are my main focus in this first year,” Maniscalco relates regarding initial challenges. “Coming out of COVID, like many arts organizations, we continue to struggle with encouraging community members to return to the theater.

“While we want people to be safe and choose what’s best for them, there’s also nothing like experiencing storytelling on a big screen with other people in a movie theater. Combine that with a more intimate look into a film with filmmakers and subjects in tow for Q&As, and you learn so much more than if you were just watching it from your couch.”

She also mentions a reason for ditching those davenports areawide: the SLIFF’s return to local cinemas from Nov. 3 to 13, following inevitable coronaviral complications suffered since 2020.

“While we will be in fewer venues and showing fewer films, we will be focused on providing our patrons with a high-quality experience that strives to exceed expectations,” Maniscalco says. “We will also continue our tradition of offering free and discounted programming so that the festival is as accessible as possible. And for those who need to remain at home, we will once again offer content for virtual streaming.”

Beyond this year’s SLIFF, she alludes to “a few big surprises that we hope to unveil in the coming months” and expresses the hope of implementing new strategies for organizational growth next year.

“I’d like Cinema St. Louis to expand educational programming for film lovers of all ages,” Maniscalco says. “Currently, we offer free filmmaking camps for kids in the summer and free screenings through our Cinema for Students program during SLIFF. In addition, we offer free master classes during the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase and SLIFF.

“In order to continue to serve filmmakers, it would be wonderful to expand both staffing and programming to be able to provide these services throughout the year.”

She likewise mentions providing an even fuller experience for guests at Cinema St. Louis films, whether through “live music performances, poetry readings, seminars or discussions.”

“I’d like to find ways that help connect our audiences with the film content on a deeper level, especially when it comes to documentary film programming,” Maniscalco continues. “We have so many superb nonprofit organizations in St. Louis, and by collaborating with them on films central to their mission, I’d like our audiences to become so inspired by what they see and the direct service providers that they meet that they go on to become change-makers for good.

“And in the long term, I’d like to see our organization have more of a permanent home – a place where all members of our community can gather to enjoy and learn from independent film.”

Finally, Maniscalco faces the challenge posed, almost perforce, to every dedicated cinéaste: that of naming her all-time favorite film, the one she’s watched time after time after time, whether in darkened cinemas or at home over microwave popcorn. Citing its powerhouse talent, charm, narrative nostalgia and music, Maniscalco names the 1952 American musical romantic comedy “Singin’ in the Rain,” perhaps most famed and revered for its extended scene of Gene Kelly dancing through a rainstorm with nonpareil grace and elegance.

“I’ve adored this film for as long as I can remember, even back in my childhood,” Maniscalco reflects. “As a former dancer and performer, I idolized Debbie Reynolds and soaked up her performances in nearly every film, from ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ to ‘Tammy’ and everything in between. …

“Back in 2001, I was running out to my car in downtown Salt Lake City, and I literally bumped into and almost bowled over a very happy and petite older Ms. Reynolds. I was star-struck and filled with every emotion I crave when I view any of her films.”

Cinema St. Louis, 3547 Olive St., Suite 260, St. Louis, 314-289-4150, cinemastlouis.org