New documentary shines light on St. Louis music and longtime critic

Longtime music critic Sarah Bryan Miller, who died from cancer in November 2020, serves as the subject in famed soprano and veteran fundraiser organizer Miran Halen’s first documentary, which aired in late September on Nine PBS. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist, known as “Bryan,” left an indelible impression on the local music and arts community.

“To me, she was the epitome of all a music critic should be: fair, constant and honest in her criticism, but not too harsh,” says Halen, who captured the life and legacy of her subject in “The Places Music Has Taken Me: An Unfinished Story of Sarah Bryan Miller.”

Halen knew the classical music critic during Bryan’s career at the Post-Dispatch and became closer to her in 2019, when Halen served as an honorary chair for the St. Louis Press Club – a local organization for “the people who make, cover and influence the news,” according to its website, that honored Bryan with a Media Persons of the Year award that year. Halen “got to know more about her personal side and how much she truly loved the arts and music community,” she says, as they worked closely together for six months.

“Her legacy is and was her ongoing mission to educate public audiences about the arts and especially [about] how music provides intergenerational connectivity,” Halen says of Bryan, noting the generous donations the columnist gifted after her death to area arts organizations, including the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the choir of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Ladue, The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

“Following Bryan’s death, I reached out to her family, friends, colleagues and artistic leaders from across the country who knew her best,” Halen says. “This amounted to 22 separate interviews, which ran an average length of 30 to 45 minutes. This produced over 15 hours of amazing material, and condensing it down to 26 minutes of runtime was a true challenge … I felt it important to ensure that the story was told in a very particular way.”

Leonard Slatkin, SLSO’s conductor laureate, hosted the half-hour documentary.

“No one was better at sharing her thoughts than Sarah Bryan Miller, right here in St. Louis,” Slatkin says in the documentary. “The respect she was held at in the field was always very, very strong … She always wrote with a degree of professionalism, but also with the real sense of personality. You felt her love for the music she was writing about.”

This documentary is Halen’s first experience as executive producer, director and editor.

“I hope [Bryan’s] story will inspire others to feel the places the music took her, and how important it was for her that our artistic community continue to thrive in St. Louis,” Halen says. “Although Bryan’s legacy is important, the overall message [of the documentary] is something even more powerful.”

Halen notes that St. Louisans will continue to benefit from Bryan’s legacy through a scholarship established in her name by the St. Louis Press Club and offered to students interested in pursuing a career in music-related communications.

“Music and art are something that often coincide with one another and are meant to be appreciated,” Halen says. “It’s easy to take things for granted, however – until we no longer have access to them. The past three years have definitely reminded us of the power of the arts and the power that comes with connection.

“We are fortunate to foster a connection like this in a community like St. Louis, where we have so many outstanding organizations. And Sarah Bryan Miller, of course, was right in the middle of all of this.”

Halen’s documentary, which is named for Bryan’s final, unfinished column, is available to stream at ninepbs.org or on the PBS video app. And in Halen’s next documentary, she plans to focus on other inspirational women and men in the St. Louis area.