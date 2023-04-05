St. Louis offers a wide selection of dining spots where guests can pair delicious bites with live music performances. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply stepping out for a night on the town, check out these must-see venues next time you’re looking to dine and dance.
Evangeline’s
Located just off Delmar Boulevard, Evangeline’s channels the raucous spirit of New Orleans nights with its packed calendar featuring live performances nearly every day of the week.
The best part? This lively hotspot isn’t just for night owls. Shows range from midday to evening, meaning you can catch a singer/songwriter brunch during the day and return later for a swing band showcase. Plus, the Creole-inspired menu and inspired cocktail menu will keep you buzzing from the band’s opener until the encore.
Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave., St. Louis, evangelinesstl.com
The Attic
The Attic isn’t just another Bayou-themed venue. It combines live music and karaoke performances with Cajun cooking into a single, supremely satisfying package.
Fittingly named thanks to its second-floor location, The Attic welcomes visitors from across the city to south St. Louis’s Crown District. Start indoors with a drink in hand and sample a po’boy or savory gumbo. When the weather is right, head outside to catch another act while taking in the city lights on the rooftop patio.
The Attic, 4247 S Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313, theatticmusicbar.com
McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garden
For more than 40 years, patrons have posted up at McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garden in the iconic Soulard neighborhood to catch a live show and share a pint with friends.
From Tuesday through Sunday each week, patrons fill this historic hangout to raise a glass to the musicians who make it such a special spot. Meanwhile, a menu of traditional Irish dishes and bar bites make for the perfect night out in one of St. Louis’s most beloved districts.
McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-776-8309, mcgurks.com
Broadway Oyster Bar
No St. Louis live music list is complete without Broadway Oyster Bar. Known for its Cajun cooking and seafood specialties, this one-of-a-kind haunt is also a tried-and-true venue for some of the most memorable live shows in the city.
From blues and power funk to country, rock and more, Broadway Oyster Bar’s eclectic mix of visiting performers means that no two nights are ever the same. And because the bar is located only steps from Busch Stadium, it’s the ideal celebration spot after another Cardinals victory.
Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811, broadwayoysterbar.com
Blue Strawberry
In search of something a bit more refined? Blue Strawberry has you covered.
Situated near the Central West End, this hip showroom and lounge welcomes acts both local and national to its blue-tinted stage. Think slick jazz tunes and show-stopping vocal performances. Purchase tickets online to secure your spot and once you’re seated, order from the carefully curated wine list – and delicious dining menu – to enjoy a night you won’t forget.
Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis, 314-256-1745, bluestrawberrystl.com
Takashima Record Bar
Nowhere in St. Louis does vinyl quite like Takashima Record Bar.
Turntable enthusiasts love this funky, laid-back venue that pays homage to Japanese listening bars, a tradition that dates back to the 1950s. The space merges midcentury decor with exceptionally cool vibes. Catch a DJ set, sip cocktails and share some small plates to really enjoy the experience.
Takashima Record Bar, 4095 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, 314-925-8982, takashimarecordbar.com
The Lobby Lounge
Make your way to The Lobby Lounge for special occasions or an after-hours nightcap.
Located in The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis in Clayton, this beautifully designed bar features live piano music along with martinis, fresh sushi and other light bites. It’s a can’t-miss way to end your date night.
The Lobby Lounge, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, 314-863-6300, ritzcarlton.com