Muny’s Award-Winning Production of ‘Chicago’ Returned to Open the 2022 Season

Highlights: The Muny opened its 2022 season with a crackerjack whiz bang of a production of the stylish, sexy and always scintillating“Chicago,” under Denis Jones’ inspired, frenetic direction.

Story: The Roaring ’20s are a prime time for gangsters, bootleggers, fast cars and faster women in the Second City. Roxie Hart is nobody to anyone except her loving husband, Amos, until she shoots and kills her lover, Fred Casely, when he tries to walk out on her.

Honorable Amos thinks that claiming he’s guilty of killing the “prowler” Casely is the right thing to do until he realizes that Roxie and the furniture salesman were doing more than discussing sofa prices. Roxie is headed to jail to await her trial, but before you can say, “Gee, willikers,” Roxie’s case is taken by brash, swaggering Billy Flynn, who is known as the slickest defense attorney in Chicago. For a ridiculous fee, he’ll free Roxie – and make her famous, to boot.

That “famous” part doesn’t sit well with Velma Kelly, another murder suspect with a bad case of wannabe stardom. She’s already made a deal with Matron “Mama” Morton at the prison to be a star herself. Murder is bad enough, but envy may well rule the day when Velma clashes with the new girl on the cell block for the limelight.

Other Info: “Chicago” is in the pantheon of the musical catalogue of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, the genius duo behind “Cabaret,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and others. The book for “Chicago” is co-written by Ebb and Bob Fosse, whose original production of “Chicago,” with his signature athletic choreography, was a hit on Broadway from 1975 to 1977, closing after 936 performances.

A revival opened on Broadway in 1996 and is still being staged today, the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running show on Broadway other than “The Phantom of the Opera.” It played at The Muny last year, as well as in 1977 and again in 2012.

The 2021 production was truncated to just three performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It won seven St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, including Best Musical. Because its 2021 run was shortened, The Muny elected to kick off its 2022 season with this award-winning version of “Chicago,” with its main cast intact.

“Chicago” has the heavily influential stamp of choreographer Fosse all over it; its athletic gyrations and syncopated dance stylings make a perfect fit for the raunchy and raucous subject matter. On this visit to The Muny, it all started with a sizzle in the opening number, “All That Jazz,” and rarely slowed down except for deliberate pauses on numbers such as the humorous but sad “Mr. Cellophane.”

Jones has directed some of the best Muny productions in recent years, including a triumphant version of “42nd Street” in 2016. He was at his feverish best with this version of “Chicago,” both in his wide-open but disciplined direction of The Muny’s ensemble cast and in his exuberant and dizzying choreography on numbers such as “Tap Dance, Cell Block Tango” and “We Both Reached for the Gun,” featuring a wonderful ventriloquistic comic pastiche with Billy pulling Roxie’s “strings” as she explains her actions.

Ebb and Fosse intricately set the story as a scandal-sheet sensation, with various numbers playing out on a whimsical, vaudeville-themed set to jazz, ragtime, tango and other musical styles. The Muny’s numbers were all stylishly presented by musical director Charlie Alterman and his orchestra as they accompanied the performers onstage.

That set designed by Tim Mackabee was a wondrous salute to vaudeville with its delightfully excessive touches, and was superbly accentuated by Shawn Duan’s video design, which made the best use of The Muny’s video capabilities to turn this “Chicago”into a fast-paced, decadent metropolis.

Rob Denton’s splashy lighting, Emily Rebholz’s colorful and eye-popping costumes, Tommy Kurzman’s matching wig design and the complementary sound design provided by John Shivers and David Patridge completed the splendid technical presentation.

Jones’ cast was all aboard for this freewheeling, fun-loving tour of the Windy City during Prohibition, with James T. Lane leading the way as a dashing, irrepressible and ever-confident Flynn, barrister of bravura and attorney of aspirational celebrity-cravers. Sarah Bowden brought spitfire sass to Roxie, J. Harrison Ghee strutted and sulked as the scheming Velma, and Emily Skinner relished her role as mendacious Mama Morton.

Adam Heller delivered a touching performance as the cuckolded Amos, Ali Ewoldt was fun as the insincere muckraking journalist Mary Sunshine, and Joe Bigelow was at his Snidely Whiplash best as the salesman/heel and Roxie’s arrogant lover, Casely. The fallen ladies joining Ghee’s Velma for the “Cell Block Tango” included Madison Johnson, Diana Vaden, Darien Crago, Lizz Picini and Mackenzie Bell. The talented cast also included local favorite Michael James Reed in five different roles.

You’ll rarely see a more visceral and exotic show than “Chicago”. It’s doubtful, as well, that you could ever top a version of this Kander/Ebb/Fosse classic directed and choreographed better than this rip-roaring sensation of a show under Jones’ inspired tutelage. This “Chicago” was all the razzle-dazzle one could want or handle.

