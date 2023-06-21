The Cardinals may be a major disappointment for their fans this frustrating 2023 season, but the arrival of The Muny in Forest Park’s 105th season is sure to lift St. Louisans’ spirits.
The Muny’s 2023 season, which opened on June 12 with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and concludes on Aug. 20 with “Sister Act,” is filled with shows new to The Muny stage as well as several traditional favorites. The show lineup was selected in response to thousands of surveys filled out by Muny patrons last summer, explains Muny President and CFO Kwofe Coleman.
“From my earliest days as an usher and still now, I am always excited by our audience’s energy around the season survey,” says Coleman in a Muny news release. “That excitement is doubled … in a year like this where we will be presenting so many of the most requested productions from the survey.”
New to The Muny stage this summer is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which ran from June 12 to 18. Sara Sheperd played the title role of the singer/songwriter who wrote so many hit tunes of the 1960s and 1970s, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late” and countless others. The Muny’s regional premiere production was directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox.
The children’s must-see show this season will be “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Running June 22 to 30, it features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and book by Linda Woolverton. Ashley Blanchet and Ben Crawford will essay the title roles, with direction by Muny favorite John Tartaglia and choreography by Patrick O’Neil.
Lyricist Tim Rice returns with The Muny premiere of “Chess,” which features music by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, half of the Swedish pop group ABBA (of "Mamma Mia!" fame). Presented in partnership with the Saint Louis Chess Club and World Chess Hall of Fame, “the music to ‘Chess’ is some of the greatest Broadway pop ever,” says Isaacson. The book is by Richard Nelson, with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes. “Chess” will play July 5 to 11.
Performed July 15 to 21 will be director Rob Ruggiero’s version of “West Side Story.” Isaacson says that “This will be The Muny’s ninth production of ‘West Side Story,’ a true American classic,” last presented at The Muny a decade ago in 2013. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Arthur Laurents and “conception” by Jerome Robbins based on Shakespeare’s tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” this presentation will feature Kanisha Feliciano as Maria and Christian Douglas as Tony. Parker Esse will reproduce the original choreography of the 1950s classic.
Back on The Muny stage for the first time since 2011 is “Little Shop of Horrors,” the comedy/horror/science-fiction story based on Hollywood B-movie legend Roger Corman’s 1960 flick. It features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Director Maggie Burrows and choreographer William Carlos Angulo guide a cast that includes Robin de Jesus as Seymour and Patti Murin as Audrey. “Little Shop of Horrors” will run July 25 to 31.
Another Muny premiere will be “Rent,” which will run August 4 to 10. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, loosely based on Puccini’s tragic opera, “La Boheme,” will be directed by Lili-Ann Brown and choreographed by Breon Arzell. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, “Rent” is set in the East Village of New York City in the 1980s, which is described by The Muny as “a place of struggle and angst for impoverished artists living through the AIDS epidemic.”
The season will conclude with still another Menken musical, “Sister Act,” which will be performed August 14 to 20. This fourth Muny premiere in 2023 has lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, all based on the 1992 movie. Bryonha Marie leads a spirited cast in director/choreographer Denis Jones’ no doubt lively adaptation.
Let the good times begin!
The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, 314-361-1900, muny.org