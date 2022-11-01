Moonstone Theatre Company’s production of ‘Barefoot in the Park’ shows early Neil Simon

Play: “Barefoot in the Park”

Company: Moonstone Theatre Company

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Ave.

Dates: November 3 to 6, November 10 to 13

Tickets: $15 to $40, contact 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Moonstone Theatre Company kicks off its 2022-23 season with a pleasant rendition of one of Neil Simon’s earliest plays – and also his biggest Broadway success.

Story: Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter return from a six-day honeymoon for their new life together in New York City. They have challenges aplenty, as Corie has selected a fifth-floor apartment in an aging brownstone, which has no operating elevator, but five stories of steps guaranteed to wind anyone who ventures up to their stratified abode.

It’s February, which proves additionally problematic in that their skylight has a hole, perfect for allowing snow into their living room. The bathroom has a shower, but no tub, and the diminutive bedroom has a leaky closet from the overflow in the attic apartment of their eccentric neighbor, Victor Velasco.

Paul is nervous about his new job as an attorney, but Corie is more concerned about making a splash with the apartment she has found. She’s preoccupied with festively decorating it to show off to her New Jersey mother, Mrs. Banks.

Corie whirls around the minuscule apartment like a transplanted Tasmanian devil, and doesn’t appreciate Paul’s criticisms of their new home, nor what she considers his stuffy demeanor. After all, she says, he’s never even gone barefoot in the park. Why not start now, even if it is cold and wet outside?

Furthermore, Corie finds the bohemian Velasco charming enough to arrange a blind date for him with her mother, despite Paul’s consternation.

What could possibly go wrong in a six-day-old marriage between two seemingly incompatible people? Stay tuned for twists and turns in Gotham, Neil Simon-style.

Other info: Simon’s first foray onto Broadway was “Come Blow Your Horn,” which opened in 1961. His third Broadway effort, “Barefoot in the Park,” (after the musical, “Little Me,” in 1962) opened in October 1963 and proceeded to run until June 1967 for 1,530 performances. It was Simon’s longest-running play, and at the time it closed it was the 10th longest-running non-musical in Broadway history.

That’s especially impressive given that Simon brought nearly three dozen comedies, dramas and musicals to Broadway during his long and prolific career, including classics such as “The Odd Couple,” “Plaza Suite,” “Lost in Yonkers” and the Eugene trilogy of “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Broadway Bound.”

This early Simon work featured a cast including Robert Redford as Paul, Elizabeth Ashley as Corie, Mildred Natwick as Mrs. Banks and Kurt Kasznar as Velasco. It was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning the Best Director trophy for Mike Nichols.

While “Barefoot in the Park” doesn’t really compare to some of the more polished gems delivered by Simon later in his career, it does contain the seeds of several familiar Simon elements, which he used to great effect throughout his years of remarkable production. The native New Yorker knew New York City inside and out, bringing a loving touch to oddities such as a tired, old, fifth-story apartment in a worn-down brownstone, finding the warmth its unreliable radiators doesn’t.

It includes the exasperated husband trying to cope with the daily challenges of an often indifferent Gotham, and the victorious vibrancy of the wife who understands the city’s vitality. There’s the visit by the trepidatious “outsider” from New Jersey, and the carefree bon mots dropped by the fun-loving bohemian who relishes the city’s spirit.

Moonstone founder and artistic director Sharon Hunter understands Simon’s soul and how best to mine his dialogue to maximize humorous situations. She does so here through the commitment and camaraderie of her gregarious cast, who convey the diverse emotions wrought by a setting which is at once both claustrophobic and exhilarating.

Luis Aguilar and Rhiannon Creighton play off their characters’ polar opposite personalities to make Paul and Corie each accessible in his or her own way, often interacting with the most fitfully challenging character of all – the apartment. Aguilar’s Paul is exasperated, tentative and perplexed throughout, while Creighton’s Corie uses imagination to shore up their abode’s noticeable deficiencies.

Jilanne Klaus and TJ Lancaster are equally amusing as the wary but supportive Mrs. Banks and the outgoing, welcoming and dashing Velasco, respectively. Adding delight in two smaller roles are Chuck Brinkley as an affable and wise telephone repairman, and Bob Harvey as a delivery person too defeated by his climb up those five flights of stairs to utter anything but anguish.

Dunsi Dai’s amusing scenic design looks like a stylized version of a set from a 1960s game show, with its resplendent colors, bizarre geographic shapes and well-positioned doors, all of which are expertly illuminated by Michael Sullivan’s lighting design.

That ‘60s flair and flavor is further underscored by Amanda Werre’s amusing sound design, replete with several tunes from Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, Bert Kaempfert (I think), Frank Sinatra and several others. It’s also additionally accented by the fun wardrobes of the era offered by costume designer Michele Siler, whether through Corie’s free-spirit attire, Velasco’s hip garb or Paul’s button-down business suits.

The cast has a good time, the audience enjoys its share of laughs and everyone benefits from an impromptu history lesson in the life and times of playwright Neil Simon, who knew New York City better than just about anyone else in the 20th century.