In South County, Mike’s Italian Beef offers the St. Louis area a taste of Chicago, featuring Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, smashburgers, hot dogs, hand-cut fries and more.
The concept debuted in January 2022, founded by chef-owner Mike Roos and owner George Simon, who also owns neighboring Middle Eastern café Sedara Sweets and Ice Cream. Roos, who has previously served as the sous chef of restaurants such as The Frisco Barroom and Delta Queen Port of Call, was working for Sedara running its food truck when Simon approached him with an opportunity to open a business of his own. “I’m from Chicago and really missed Italian beef sandwiches. That’s why I decided to serve them,” Roos says. “I know that there are a lot of Chicago ex-pats that live down here, and providing them with a good Italian beef was basically my main goal – a home away from home.”
Mike’s Italian Beef fills a strip mall corner storefront previously occupied by a furniture business. Local contractor Nations KEC designed and built out the space, which features red, black and white tiling and a logo created by Kelly Sign Resources that adorns the open kitchen where Roos can be seen preparing Windy City mainstays.
Roos prepares his Italian beef by slow cooking chuck in nine different spices at a low temperature for several hours.
“We’re offering Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches fully loaded – a hot giardiniera and a sweet style,” Roos says. “For the full experience, the sandwich comes fully dipped in jus that runs down your arm as you eat it, which a lot of people in St. Louis don’t know.”
Beef chuck is also used for house-ground smashburgers in a blend with ribeye and brisket. The double patties come in options such as the Mushroom Garlic and Swiss Burger with garlic sauce and sautéed mushrooms.
Additional offerings – all served on bread from Pete’s Italian Baking Co. – include a Philly cheesesteak, a Reuben with housemade corned beef and Nathan’s hot dogs in variations such as a New York dog with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and mustard. Sides such as onion rings and garlic-Parmesan fries are also on hand to pair with signatures such as the Monster Italian Beef sandwich loaded with juicy Italian beef, giardiniera, peppers and jalapeños.
“I just want everyone to know it’s a messy sandwich,” Roos says, adding that he also offers the jus on the side for carryout orders, if requested. “People complain about the soggy bread, but that’s what this sandwich is. It’s a soggy, chewy mess and that’s the whole charm of it all and how it’s supposed to be. Don’t shy away from it – embrace it and love it.”
Mike’s Italian Beef, 8001 MacKenzie Road, Affton, 314-282-0007, mikesitalianbeefstl.com