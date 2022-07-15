Midnight Company Shows Surprising Side of ’60s Life in ‘Rodney’s Wife’

Play: “Rodney’s Wife”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis

Dates: July 15 to 17, 21 to 23

Tickets: $15 to $20; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The Midnight Company resurrects a 2004 old-fashioned melodrama written by Royal Shakespeare Company alumnus Richard Nelson in a production featuring several fine performances by director Joe Hanrahan’s cast.

Story: Rodney is used to living life on his own terms. His widowed sister, Eva, caters to the needs and whims of the fading movie star, much to the annoyance of his second wife, Fay. They’re all staying in an Italian villa in the early 1960s, while Rodney’s filming one of those new “spaghetti Westerns,” which he hopes will revitalize his acting career.

They’re temporarily joined by his adult daughter, Lee, who often reminds Rodney of his late wife, her mother. Lee surprises her family with news that she has a fiancé, a writer named Ted, whom she then introduces to them. Also staying at the villa is Rodney’s busy new agent, Henry, who has replaced Eva’s late husband in that role.

When Henry receives a call from the U.S. asking about Rodney’s availability to replace another actor in a Hollywood movie currently being filmed, he tells Rodney about the offer. He also advises Rodney that numerous people in the villa are working on the Western and thus, indirectly, relying on him for their income.

Rodney is in a quandary. Does he accept the offer to return to Hollywood and the stardom he previously enjoyed? Or does he honor his contract with the Italian producers of the Western? After all, says Rodney, people in the movie business break contracts all the time. Henry, though, isn’t so sure that’s the right thing to do, even if he agrees to comply with Rodney’s wishes.

And by the way, has Rodney even discussed the possibility with his “invisible” wife or his mysterious daughter? Do they have a say in the matter?

Other Info: Nelson’s two-act drama plays out in less than two hours on a wondrous set designed by Bess Moynihan. She fills the cozy floor of the stage at The Chapel with a spacious-looking living room and an adjoining “patio,” which is set just off the back of stage left through a pair of glass-filled doors.

Moynihan also provides the lighting design, which bathes the set in variations of illumination for sundry times of day. Costume designer Liz Henning dresses the players in the finest chic attire for the early ’60s, although Henry’s ill-fitting suit is more appropriate for his position as the new – and harried – agent for the imperious Rodney.

Artistic director Hanrahan gets convincing performances from his players. While there are scenes reminiscent of Anton Chekhov or Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” the dialogue often brings more to mind “Tea and Sympathy,” with its melodramatic and somewhat cumbersome approach to the sexual taboos of the era.

As Rodney, John Wolbers moves perceptibly from a cocky, arrogant and self-absorbed actor to a man whose fragile ego demands obeisance from all around him, with little regard for their own feelings, something accentuated with a volcanic emotional eruption in the second act.

Rachel Tibbetts brings all the scheming and Machiavellian maneuvers of Eva to the fore, while Summer Baer conveys the coy and conflicting emotions of Lee, in her relationships with her father, her stepmother and her fiancé. Kelly Howe imbues the title character with the untapped feelings prevalent in Fay’s heart, as well as introductory and closing scenes as the show’s narrator.

Ben Ritchie shows a nice touch as Henry, anxious to please his boss but also honestly concerned about how Rodney’s actions might impact others, especially the crew of the Western. Oliver Bacus does well in the largely unexplored role of Ted, a character who serves as a conversational element for the family in general.

“Rodney’s Wife” is fine as far as it goes. As with many works set in this era, though, it mostly underscores how excellent Matthew Weiner’s phenomenal TV series, “Mad Men,” was at depicting the mores of the late ’50 and early ’60s in comparison.