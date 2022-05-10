Midnight Company’s ‘Anomalous Experience’ Hints at Extreme Possibilities of UFOs

Play: “Anomalous Experience”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis

Dates: May 12 to 15, 19 to 21

Tickets: $15 to $20; visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Artistic director Joe Hanrahan offers sobering food for thought in his world-premiere drama performed by The Midnight Company about the perennially controversial subjects of UFOs and alleged alien abductions, both in the United States and throughout the world.

Story: Speaking at a public lecture, a renowned psychiatrist bares his own psyche as he discusses the experiences of two of his patients. Those two people, Virginia and Scott, recounted in individual sessions with Dr. James Collins their frightening encounters with extraterrestrial biological entities in the past.

Curious about the number of cases of people who claim to have been victims of alien abduction, Collins subjects himself to considerable ridicule and professional disdain as he himself investigates sightings of unidentified flying objects – or unexplained aerial phenomena, as they are now termed by the federal government.

In his lecture, Collins relays what Virginia and Scott believe they experienced as they undergo regression hypnosis in their sessions with the psychiatrist. As he listens to them recount what happened while they are in their hypnotic states, Collins must consider whether his two patients are recalling actual events – or just vivid dreams they perceive to be true and accurate.