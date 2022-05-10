Midnight Company’s ‘Anomalous Experience’ Hints at Extreme Possibilities of UFOs

Play: “Anomalous Experience”
Company: The Midnight Company
Venue: .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis
Dates: May 12 to 15, 19 to 21
Tickets: $15 to $20; visit metrotix.com
Highlights: Artistic director Joe Hanrahan offers sobering food for thought in his world-premiere drama performed by The Midnight Company about the perennially controversial subjects of UFOs and alleged alien abductions, both in the United States and throughout the world.
Story: Speaking at a public lecture, a renowned psychiatrist bares his own psyche as he discusses the experiences of two of his patients. Those two people, Virginia and Scott, recounted in individual sessions with Dr. James Collins their frightening encounters with extraterrestrial biological entities in the past.
Curious about the number of cases of people who claim to have been victims of alien abduction, Collins subjects himself to considerable ridicule and professional disdain as he himself investigates sightings of unidentified flying objects – or unexplained aerial phenomena, as they are now termed by the federal government.
In his lecture, Collins relays what Virginia and Scott believe they experienced as they undergo regression hypnosis in their sessions with the psychiatrist. As he listens to them recount what happened while they are in their hypnotic states, Collins must consider whether his two patients are recalling actual events – or just vivid dreams they perceive to be true and accurate.
Regardless, both Virginia and Scott exhibit symptoms of fear and anxiety while being in Collins’ therapeutic care. Does the psychiatrist believe them? Or does he think they merely are convinced by what others may term hallucinations? He’s willing to put his own reputation on the line as he studies and considers the evidence of extraterrestrial visitors to Earth and the paranormal phenomena of alien abductions.
Other Info: The definition of “anomalous” is “deviating from what is standard, normal or expected.” That certainly fits the experiences of Scott, Virginia and doubtless thousands of other people, if not more, since interest in the subject of UFOs entered the mainstream of popular culture in the mid-20th century, even alluding to prior experiences (“Chariots of the Gods,” “In Search of Ancient Astronauts,” etc.) in human history.
Hanrahan does a good job of encapsulating the interest in UFOs through slides offered in Collins’ lecture, part of the meticulous production design by Kevin Bowman. The set itself consists of a lectern at stage left and, in front, a pair of chairs on either side as Collins treats Virginia (stage right) and Scott (stage left). It’s enhanced with Tony Anselmo’s soft, moody lighting design, which accentuates the creepy descriptions.
Hanrahan drew upon his own experiences with the unknown as well as the story of an East Side woman from Grafton who believed she had been abducted multiple times, much like the ex-wife of Cancer Man in “The X Files” played by Veronica Cartwright.
As Collins, Hanrahan carefully recalls incidents such as the fabled crash landing of an alien spacecraft in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, with the notable assistance of Bowman’s slides of old newspaper accounts and sound designer Ellie Schwetye’s eerie, ethereal music to evoke thoughts of the extraterrestrial, much like composer Mark Snow did with more than 200 episodes of “The X Files.”
Payton Gillam and Joseph Garner bring two different approaches to their characters for director Morgan Maul-Smith. Gillam speaks more or less directly to Hanrahan’s Collins, while Garner prefers to essentially address the audience as he primarily faces forward during his speeches. Both are effective in their own respective ways, showing their characters’ fears and apprehensions in the process.
True to its presentation, “Anomalous Experience” is more clinical than dramatic in its structure and its realization. Hanrahan’s Collins is reflective and contemplative throughout, while director Maul-Smith keeps the pacing and the dramatic level fairly consistent during the one-act show’s 90 minutes of performance time.
To paraphrase what FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder famously told Special Agent, scientist and medical doctor Dana Scully at the beginning of the 11-season run (plus two cinematic films) of “The X Files”: “When science cannot explain what we see or experience, we must consider extreme possibilities.”
Hanrahan’s conclusion, as recited by Collins, differs from analyses I’ve heard in previous approaches, both fictional and real accounts. It’s an interesting and fascinating premise. To learn more, you should check out “Anomalous Experience” firsthand to draw your own conclusions.