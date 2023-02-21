Musical: “Spells of the Sea”

Company: Metro Theater Company

Venue: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square

Dates: February 24 through 26, March 3 through 5. Online virtual streaming begins at $20 and is available February 16 through March 5 at metroplays.org/spells-of-the-sea.

Tickets: $20 to $36; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Metro Theater Company does a fine job with its enjoyable, world premiere production of this pleasant, and instructive, one-act musical by Guinevere Govea. The show has an “anticipated off-Broadway transfer in Fall 2023,” according to a company news release.

Story: Finley Frankfurter has the typical problems of a 15-year-old girl. She’s not sure who she is, or what she can really accomplish, which is only exacerbated by the meanness of some other girls.

She really wants to be an expert fisher, like her father, who is considered heroic by the people in their oceanside village. When her dad is suddenly felled by some mysterious illness, she is visited by a wise and kindly mermaid, who tells Finley that the answers she seeks to save her dad are available in the “Elixir of Life,” somewhere out to sea.

Finley, short on self-confidence, seeks out the town’s lighthouse keeper, the appropriately named H.S. Crank, who has kept the village in the dark for 20 years because his grumpy demeanor prefers it that way. Crank grudgingly accompanies Finley on her quest, which leads them to encounters with pirates, mermaids, whirlpools and other challenges.

Are Finley and Crank up to these harrowing adventures? Is there a particular reason for Crank’s disgruntled personality? Will Finley be able to save her ailing father? Hopefully, the answers are within Finley’s determined if faltering grasp.

Other info: The release also stated that the production “features innovative olfactory design incorporated into the story,” but darned if I noticed it.

For the first time in its 50-year history, Metro Theater Company is joined by a commercial production partner, Megan Ann Rasmussen Productions, to bring one of its productions to fruition. It’s a handsome collaboration, too, with first-class technical aspects to complement the top-notch acting by its performers on stage.

Govea wrote the book, music and lyrics for “Spells of the Sea,” which is based on her original podcast. Anna Pickett brings additional creative contributions to the 70-minute effort, which is ideal for children. As Rasmussen notes in Metro’s news release, “Metro Theater’s 50-year history of creating work that celebrates the emotional wisdom of young people makes this theater the perfect place to create a new musical for families.”

Not content with writing the story, music and lyrics, Govea also portrays Finley in Metro’s presentation, and does so enchantingly. Her Finley is full of doubts and insecurities, but is steeled by her love for her father to undertake daunting tasks in search of a cure for him. Govea effectively portrays this in her acting, and also displays a fine singing voice as well.

The music has plenty of agreeable tunes, all played with elan by members of the cast on guitars, accordion and all measure of percussive instruments. It’s breezy and uplifting all the way.

The cast also includes Jon Gentry as the dour Crank, who finds his own spirits buoyed along the journey, and Colin McLaughlin as Finley’s devoted father, Ferris (who has no day off). Tyler White is the wise mermaid, as well as a monster and a shopkeeper, and Molly Burris is amusing as a Valley Girl-type undersea princess.

Noah Laster is humorous as an amiable pirate captain, while Hannah Geisz, Syrhea Conaway and Mitchell Manar ably add to the festivities.

Margery and Peter Spack’s scenic design is dominated by a large lighthouse in the village, aptly named Bleary, and colorful boats, one steered by Finley and Crank, the other a whimsical pirate ship as cheerful as its mates. Lighting designer Jayson M. Lawshee utilizes a rainbow of hues to great visual effect, and Cynthia Nordstrom’s costumes have a distinctively nautical touch for both the earthbound humans and the denizens of the deep.

Musical director Deborah Wicks La Puma leads the merry, on-stage band, and Rusty Wandall adds an array of amusing sound effects. Katie Orr is the busy props manager, Metro artistic director Julia Flood keeps the show moving at an agreeably brisk pace, and Tyler White adds supportive choreography.

It’ll be interesting to keep track of the journey of “Spells of the Sea” as it eyes an off-Broadway debut next autumn. Right now, it’s a spell with an important, positive and optimistic message for children and adults alike.