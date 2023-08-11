Play: “Merry Wives” (“The Merry Wives of Windsor”)

Company: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Venue: Various parks around the metro area

Dates: Through August 27 except Mondays, 6:30 p.m. nightly

Tickets: Free. For parks and more info, contact stlshakes.org.

Story: Sir John Falstaff is low on funds, but not to despair. He’s decided to journey to Windsor to woo two lovely and faithfully married ladies, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page, whose husbands, Frank Ford and George (Thomas) Page, happen to have plenty of money. Falstaff hopes to siphon off a goodly portion of savings from each family.

The rotund one writes two identical love notes, except for the names, to the ladies, who naturally tell each other about their unknown suitor, who happens to be Falstaff in each case. Discovering his clumsy ruse, they decide to teach him a lesson, and encourage him to make his tryst with Mistress Ford.

Meanwhile, Anne Page, daughter of the Pages, is in love with Fenton, but her parents want her to marry someone else. Mistress Page prefers that she wed the myopic French physician, Doctor Caius, while Mister Page strongly encourages her to marry a young man named Slender.

The jealous Ford, learning of Falstaff’s intentions, disguises himself as “Mister Brook,” telling Falstaff in that guise that “Brook” wants to seduce the virtuous Mistress Ford, whom he says will be more agreeable to an affair after she’s already submitted to the portly Falstaff. The latter then informs “Brook” that he already has an assignation planned with Mistress Ford. What good fortune!

Will Sir John replenish his meager savings with his plan to cuckold Ford and Page, and access some of their money? Will he catch on to the delicious revenge plotted by Mistress Ford and Mistress Page? And who, if anyone, will be fortunate enough to marry Anne Page? Don’t touch that dial if you want to find out.

Highlights: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival dusts off one of The Bard’s lesser performed comedies with an amusing, 1990s sitcom version courtesy of director Suki Peters. Her witty adaptation features a cornucopia of references to 1990s pop culture through that classic, 20th century art form, the TV situation comedy.

Other info: Shakespeare Festival’s one-act, 90-minute version of “Merry Wives” is performed to the hilt by a six-player cast adept at both the Elizabethan language and a flair for comic lines delivered to an appreciative audience who provide their own laugh track.

Carl Overly Jr. is a delight as the overly confident and yet clueless Falstaff, whose high opinion of himself and his way with the ladies sets the foundation for his most deserved comeuppance at the hands of his targeted assignations, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page.

Overly is a hoot to watch as Falstaff bumbles and stumbles his way through a series of ruses set up by the two wily women, all while fun references are made to 1990s pop culture, including TV sitcoms, advertisements and that omnipresent laugh track occur to underscore the clever setting.

Michelle Hand and Christina Yancy are entertaining as Mistress Page and Mistress Ford, respectively. Hand also has great fun as the down-home preacher, Sir Hugh Evans, as well as Slender’s servant, Peter Simple. Yancy doubles capably as Master Page. Both women are at their best as the two ladies getting the goat of the gullible Falstaff.

Joel Moses does yeoman duty as the jealous Mister Ford, country justice Robert Shallow and Falstaff’s rebellious servant, Pistol, who informs Ford and Page of Falstaff’s duplicitous intentions. Mitchell Henry-Eagles joins the cast frenzy as another trio of characters, including the pompous Dr. Caius, whom he portrays in his best Inspector Clouseau fashion, as well as the honorable Fenton and also Shallow’s cousin, Slender.

Rae Davis completes the cast in her roles as the fair and determined Anne, Caius’ servant John Rugby and Caius’ assistant, Mistress Quickly, who does her best to smooth out her boss’ rough edges and hasty, erroneous conclusions.

With a notable assist from costume designer Kayla Lindsay, the sextet of high-energy players moves in and out of their sundry roles with aplomb, never missing an opportunity to enhance a laugh with their expressions, gestures and delivery of Shakespeare’s copious comic lines.

Production designer Laura Skroska has put together a fine, utilitarian set which can easily be moved from park to park during the show’s run, replete with a background front of a house, including a door and window used to enhance comic effect, a clothesline covered with blankets, and a makeshift laundry basket for “hiding” Falstaff in smelly clothes and dumping him in a nearby English river.

Erik Kuhn adds his expertise for the frequent examples of physical comedy, while house manager Kaitlyn Kelly ensures that the production runs smoothly.

Peters, who is artistic director of Cherokee Street Theatre, knows well her way around the subtleties and nuances of The Bard’s language, as well as having a knack for creative adaptations and send-ups of classic works from Shakespeare to 20th century movies. Her inspired cast provides the story, while the audience adds background laughs, for a most engaging and winning combination.