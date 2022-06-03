Meet the Old Warson Cup Winners

Old Warson Cup

The first big amateur golf tournament of the season saw a first-time winner claim the championship.

The Old Warson Cup is the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s annual match play championship. It features the top 16 players from the previous year’s Player of the Year Point Standings to play at Ladue’s Old Warson Country Club.

Alex Locke came in as the No. 12 seed. He had never seen, much less played at, Old Warson. In the championship match, Locke, a Springfield native who graduated last year from Maryville University, faced Jason Landry, who was playing in his second consecutive final.

Locke jumped to an early 3-up lead through four holes. He got to 4-up throughout six holes and finished the front 9 at 3-up. A birdie at No. 11 got it back to 4-up. Locke and Landry traded birdies at the 12th hole, a par 5. Locke would take the 13th hole with a par, and birdie the 14th hole, a par 4, to seal the 6-and-4 victory for his first Old Warson Cup title.

This was the first year a senior division was played in the Old Warson Cup. Buddy Allen and Brian Lovett battled for the championship, with Allen closing out the 2-and-1 win.

High School District Golf

Four metro area schools claimed titles at district golf tournaments recently and earned a trip to the state tournament.

Town and Country’s Christian Brothers College High School won the Class 5 District 1 meet at Eureka’s Aberdeen Golf Club. The Cadets finished first of the 15 teams competing, with a 308 team score. That was good enough to defeat the defending state champion, Creve Coeur’s Chaminade College Preparatory School, by three strokes. CBC freshman Harper Ackerman, Chaminade senior Ryan Walsh and St. Louis University High School’s Louis Cornett tied for medalist honors. Each shot an even-par 72.

Creve Coeur’s Saint Louis Priory School won the Class 5 District 2 tournament at the Links at Dardenne in O’Fallon, Missouri. Priory’s team score was 298. Creve Coeur’s De Smet Jesuit High School finished second, with a 307 total. Joseph Key of St. Charles’ Francis Howell North High School and De Smet’s Blake Skornia tied for medalist honors. Each shot a 1-under 71.

Fenton’s Rockwood Summit High School won the Class 4 District 1 event at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington. Summit shot a 343. Lutheran High School South, from St. Louis County’s Affton area, came in second, at 351. Lutheran South’s Andrew Hennen was the medalist, with a 5-over 77.

Webster Groves High School claimed the Class 4 District 2 title at the Golf Club of Wentzville. Webster finished first, with a team score of 312. Town and Country’s Westminster Christian Academy came in second, at 317. Trey Rusthoven, of St. Charles’ Fort Zumwalt East High School, was the medalist, with a 2-under 69.

Lutheran High School of St. Peters placed second in the Class 2 District 2 meet, with a 353 team score at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal.

Upcoming Tournaments

Pepsi’s Little People’s Golf Championships, an international junior golf competition for boys and girls ages 3 through 18, will host its 49th annual tournament and related festivities from June 19 to 22.

The ever-popular Applebee’s Parent-Child event will start on June 19. A practice-round day for all players will take place June 20, followed by the Family Celebration Picnic. Competition will take place at the KC Par-3 course on June 21 and 22 for players ages 3 through 7, while those ages 8 through 18 will play their competition rounds at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

Players competing in this tournament will have the opportunity to gain Performance Stars for AJGA events and to qualify for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships, Future Champions Golf, PLAY Junior Golf Tour of Canada and Notah Begay Regional. Moreover, Little People’s tournament results contribute to Junior Golf Scoreboard, GolfWeek/Sagarin and Global Junior Golf Rankings – important factors in the ability of players to earn college scholarships.

More information and entry forms are available by visiting littlepeoplesgolf.com or by emailing tournament director Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com or phoning 217-257-5718.

Additionally, the 115th Missouri Amateur Championship will be held at Town and Country’s Bellerive Country Club from June 20 to 25. The Missouri Golf Association’s Amateur/Mid-Amateur Championship for women will take place from July 11 to 13 at Norwood Hills.

