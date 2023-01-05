Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident.
Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
“She’s doing great; she’s definitely grown up really fast,” says Ethan Riepl, primate keeper and Francois’ langur species survival plan vice coordinator. “Every day, she kind of breaks new milestones. The adults are really patient with her right now – she’s kind of a handful. She’s running around now and not being carried around.”
Native to southeast Asia, Francois’ langurs are an endangered species of primate that lives in tropical forests. They typically live between 15 and 20 years in social groups that may contain up to 12 langurs – often consisting of dominant male and females. The latter participates in a practice called “allomothering,” meaning that even if they’re unrelated, adult females will still help take care of the babies in a social group.
People are also reading…
Riepl says that Francois’ langur babies owe their conspicuous – and temporary – orange coloring to this practice, which makes it easier to keep track of the young as they’re passed from female to female.
“It’s kind of a nice transition into them learning how to be moms without having the babies themselves,” Riepl adds. “In the population, we always do try and encourage young females to have young siblings. Neither of our females had that experience except when they were really young. Dolly, the mom, has done great even though she’s a first-time mom. The other female has done well with Rhubarb, and we think she’ll be a great mom, too.”
The zoo’s langur group is a mixed population that includes Rhubarb’s parents – Dolly and Deshi – as well as another female named Sydney. There’s also a male spectacled langur named Marc, who Riepl says hangs out with the other females.
Deshi, Dolly and Sydney were all introduced in 2014. Rhubarb’s birth is the result of a lengthy breeding process that dates back to 2019. Deshi was paired with both females in a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Francois’ Langur Species Survival Plan, which is tasked with maintaining a genetically healthy population of Francois’ langurs in North American zoos. This genetic diversity is key to preserving the species in the short and long term, according to the association.
Breeding plans were on hold during the construction of the zoo’s new, spacious outdoor Primate Canopy Trails habitat, which debuted in the summer of 2021. The new home is specially designed to house monkeys and lemurs and includes eight large habitats, a Primate Care Center and indoor housing.
“All of our monkeys and animals have outdoor access for a good portion of the year,” Riepl says. “Our building is 100 years old, so this is the biggest step in getting them that access. It’s not just the sunlight; there’s so much about the outside environment – the wind, the smells. Their whole environment is a lot more stimulating being outside.”
That stimulation is essential for Rhubarb as she grows up. Riepl says she’ll likely remain indoors for the duration of the winter and make her public debut sometime in the early spring, although some warmer winter days might call for an outdoor excursion. Regardless, she’ll remain with her natal group for the foreseeable future.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org