September traditionally marks the start of the theater season in St. Louis. For nearly 60 years, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has signaled that unofficial opening with the first presentation of its season, which typically runs from September through the following April.

For its 2023/24 season, Rep managing director Danny Williams is leading the organization while a search is underway to replace artistic director Hana S. Sharif, who resigned last May to take a position with Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. However, Hana already had been involved in selecting this season’s shows, including “The Lehman Trilogy,” which opened The Rep season earlier this month and runs through Sept. 24 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University’s campus.

“Hana and I, along with our two associate artistic directors, Becks Redman and Reggie White, curated the 2023/24 season together,” Williams says. “Together, we envisioned a season that presents a wide spectrum of new and familiar work that speaks to everybody in the St. Louis region and dynamically tells the 21st-century American story.”

“The Lehman Trilogy,” a drama about the rise and fall of a family business, won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play. Williams says that “The Lehman Trilogy” garnered that Tony Award for a reason. “It’s an all-encompassing exploration of capitalism and the American Dream told through the lens of one family over generations,” he says. “It’s highly theatrical, messy, poetic and morally ambiguous with a dramatic arch and pace that will leave St. Louis audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Following “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Rep will present Kelvin Roston Jr. in a one-man show titled “Twisted Melodies,” which is based on the life of the late St. Louis soul music star Donny Hathaway, from Oct. 3 to 22. That will be followed by The Rep’s annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol” for its holiday show, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23.

In January, The Rep brings “The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” from Jan. 18 to 28 to the Catherine Berges Theatre at COCA, followed by “The Lion,” from Feb. 8 to 18, also at COCA. It’s a one-man show devised by guitarist Benjamin Scheuer and billed as “One man, six guitars and a transformative story.”

“Moby Dick,” called an “acrobatic and theatrical spectacle” in The Rep’s season news release, “is going to be a fantastic show,” says Danny. “Rep subscribers who remember “Metamorphosis” will be familiar with the type of spectacle storytelling for this production,” which will be performed Feb. 6 to 25 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. “I’m also excited for ‘August: Osage County,’” adds Danny, “which will have a cast of many local favorites, including a Rep legend who will be returning to our stage for the first time in many years.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will run from March 19 to April 14.

Williams notes that he and The Rep’s artistic staff will work together to plan the 2024/25 season, while the search continues for a new artistic director. “While we don’t pick a specific theme,” he says, “our goal is to stage compelling and timely stories from the most exciting emerging and established voices in the American theater. We’re dedicated to building upon The Rep’s commitment to create and curate world-class theatrical experiences that showcase artistic excellence for those in the region and beyond.”

After nearly six decades on the St. Louis scene, “The Rep is always finding new ways to innovate and push the field forward by nurturing the development of new work and exploring models for sustainability and growth,” says Danny. “Be that in new producing models, or finding new audiences with our programming, our goal is to honor our past while ensuring The Rep is a cultural cornerstone of St. Louis for generations to come.”

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, 314-968-4925, repstl.org