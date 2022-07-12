‘Mary Poppins’ Breezes Into Town With Muny’s Pleasing Production

Musical: “Mary Poppins”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through July 13

Tickets: $18 to $110 and 1,400 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The Muny welcomes back “Mary Poppins” and her favorite mode of transportation, her umbrella, in a charming, whimsical and entertaining production, for its second tour, following its 2013 Muny debut.

Story: Those incorrigible Banks tykes, Jane and Michael, have just sent another nanny scurrying for the door of the handsome home where they live in Edwardian London. Their fretful parents, George and Winifred, and the family’s exasperated maid, Mrs. Brill, are beside themselves, wondering what to do next.

No problem. From seemingly out of nowhere appears Mary Poppins. She’s poised, proper, impeccably dressed and the possessor of copious self-confidence. When asked for her credentials, she dismisses the notion with “I never give references.” She’s so self-assured in that statement that the Bankses hire her on the spot, only after acceding to her employment requests. As Mary says, she’s practically perfect in every way.

While adorning her room with accoutrements she magically pulls from her “empty” traveling bag, Mary notices that what these unruly children really need is love and attention. She promptly leads them on a series of adventures in the park, where they are joined by the likes of Mary’s friend, Bert the chimney sweep; the Bird Woman, who appeals for funds to feed the park’s feathery friends; and the perennially cheerful Mrs. Corry, proprietor of a singular “talking shop” where one may purchase alphabet letters.

When George, a banker, approves a loan to an honest but unproven businessman while turning down the request of an avaricious tycoon, he is suspended without pay while his boss decides whether to fire him. It looks bleak at the Banks household, but as Mary advises, “Anything can happen if you try.”

Other Info: With director John Tartaglia at the helm, one knows that The Muny’s production is apt to be stylish, clever and full of jolly good humorous bits, and it is, indeed. Beyond The Muny’s control on the evening I attended was the unpleasant humidity, something its giant, windmill fans could not swoosh away.

What it could do, though, is accelerate the pace of the music in the first act, which music director Brad Haak often moved too slowly with his accomplished Muny orchestra. Mirthful, crowd-pleasing tunes such as “Jolly Holiday” and “A Spoonful of Sugar” usually have a bit more zip. Just a minor quibble.

The pace did pick up, especially in the showstopping number “Step in Time,” in Act II, where choreographer Patrick O’Neill put his dancers through an impressive array of dazzling tap dancing, sprightly leaps and bounds, and syncopated moves, all on the myriad London rooftops of Paige Hathaway’s wonderful scenic design. Her set included a handsome two-story home for the Banks family, a two-sided wonder which incorporates the Bankses’ living room, or kitchen, on one side, and the children’s bedroom on the other.

Park scenes were further enlivened with the resplendent video design created by Alex Basco Koch, a rainbow of festive colors for flowers or Mrs. Corry’s talking shop. The shop was populated with curious customers all bedecked in the colorful, eye-popping costumes designed by Robin L. McGee, splendidly illuminated with Rob Denton’s carefully selected lighting. Fun sound effects of dogs, birds and other creatures were contributed by sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge.

Tartaglia’s boundless energy and incisive wit also carried over to his wisely chosen cast. Jeanna De Waal imbued the title character with all of the class, polish and cocksure demeanor for which Mary Poppins is known. She’s also an accomplished singer, as evidenced in numbers such as “Practically Perfect” and “A Spoonful of Sugar.”

Corbin Bleu was charming and accommodating as Bert. He can do it all, whether it’s crooning the haunting “Chim Chim Cheree,” leading the wide-eyed troupe on “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” – with Muny ensemble players cavorting with flying kites in the aisles – or dancing irrepressibly until tomorrow on the rousing, foot-tapping “Step in Time.”

Also contributing fine efforts were Nehal Joshi as George, Erin Davie as Winifred, Laila Fantroy as Jane, Gabe Cytron as Michael, Barrett Riggins as timid servant Robertson Ay, Devin Neilson as Nelius the animated statue, Wesley Slade as the genial businessman Northbrook, and Jade Jones as both Katie Nanna and Miss Smythe.

Jones also was delightful as the bundle of joy and happiness known as Mrs. Corry, leading the brigade on the spirited, rambunctious, and highly impressive number, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” including a stunning close with Muny ensemble players correctly spelling out the title. How do they do that?

Darlesia Cearcy delighted the audience with her clear, soaring voice as the Bird Woman on the plaintive ballad “Feed the Birds.” Kudos also to The Muny ensemble and The Muny youth ensemble.

Local favorites filled a number of key roles, including Zoe Vonder Haar as the ever-busy and always-overwrought Mrs. Brill, Whit Reichert as the officious bank chairman and also the daffy Admiral Boom, Jerry Vogel as the fastidious park keeper and the imperious tycoon Von Hussler, Debby Lennon as the park’s Queen Victoria statue as well as the “holy terror” nanny, Miss Andrew, Rich Pisarkiewicz as a constable, and Lynn Humphrey as the daffy Miss Lark and also the maneuverer of Miss Lark’s exuberant dog.

Every day’s a holiday with Mary, especially when she soars across The Muny amphitheater en route to the next family in need of her services and wisdom. Step in time, everyone.