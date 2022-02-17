Wash U’s Kemper Museum Exhibits Comic Book-Inspired Dreamscapes From New York-Based Artist

Opening on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, “Chitra Ganesh: Dreaming in Multiverse” showcases nonlinear tableaux inspired, in part, by Anant Pai’s long-running Indian comic book series Amar Chitra Katha, which means “Immortal Picture Stories.”
The free exhibition on Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Campus comprises 13 digital prints and select video animation, and runs till July 25.
“I met Chitra last year and was immediately taken with the way she mixes myth and science fiction, interweaving the deep past and the far future to grapple with our present moment of sociopolitical turbulence,” says Meredith Malone, the Kemper’s curator, who proposed the exhibition. “Her work has been described as drawing-based, but she also works in collage, painting, photography, wall drawings and, as you’ll see in this exhibition, prints and animations.
“Chitra’s practice is informed by regular travels to India, with particular interest in Indian film, music and popular culture. Combined with her upbringing in New York City, these influences yield a distinct perspective, which is borne out in the artwork through her mixing of South Asian iconography, surrealism, science fiction, queer theory, comics, Bollywood posters and video games.”
“Dreaming” inclines toward the oneiric, even the nightmarish, recalling perhaps nothing so much as psychedelic underground comics of the late 1960s and early ’70s.
Like the undergrounds, “Dreaming” – Ganesh’s first solo Midwestern museum exhibition – embraces a progressive aesthetic. “Her practice is imbued with a feminist and queer sensibility, offering multiple and heterogeneous positions within the epic, lucid worlds she creates,” Malone states of the artist.
“In the prints and animations on view at the Kemper, Ganesh represents multiple iterations of the body, predominantly femme-presenting, while engaging themes central to both mythology and science fiction, including cycles of birth and death, injustice, the circularity of time and the end of the world.”
Calling Ganesh’s work “exciting and dynamic,” Malone also cites the artist’s ongoing involvement with marginalized communities, both past and present.
Malone further explains that Ganesh “shares with artists such as [American pop artists Roy] Lichtenstein and [Andy] Warhol a larger interest in visual languages of pop culture and everyday life. Her particular use of the comic form is inspired by Amar Chitra Katha … [, which] includes tales of epic myth, folklore and history of the South Asian subcontinent. … ”
Often, Ganesh focuses on “reflection, regeneration and desire,” Malone says. “Her comic works offer multiple points of entry for viewers, starting with their visual dynamism and recognizable format. Most viewers understand the visual grammar of comics; certain shapes signify speech, others suggest interior thought or a third-person narrative. For viewers familiar with [Amar Chitra Katha], particularly audiences in India and its diaspora who grew up reading these comics, Ganesh’s work also taps into a collective memory.”
Works on display at the Kemper, Malone notes, were “largely completed during COVID-19 lockdowns, and the artist has talked about how the comic form is uniquely suited to represent this time of rupture, isolation and uncertainty. The comic form is fundamentally about different parts being fragmented while remaining connected as a whole. The form is also well-equipped to convey the immediacy and process of interiority unfolding. This is underscored by the artist’s inclusion of her own experimental, poetic texts that often convey moments of interior thoughts or ideas about dreaming.”
By way of example, in one work, Ganesh depicts a woman recoiling from a cavernous maw edged with giant fangs. “In another quadrant, instructions are whispered from up above: ‘Watch that pit in your stomach turn into a black rose,’” reads the caption to that panel.
Finally, Malone offers an overview of the “Dreaming” raison d’être. “This exhibition reflects the artist’s dedication to making worlds that are tied to culture and history, yet unbound by the limitations and repressions of contemporary reality,” she says.
“In a moment where everything feels like it is constantly changing and being upended, Ganesh invites viewers to consider alternate, speculative narratives focused around iconic women protagonists that challenge conventions of gender, sexuality and power, as well as how we see the world more broadly.
“Her work offers a space of reflection for all of us who are grappling with the transformative potential this moment holds.”
Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, Washington University in St. Louis, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, 314-935-4523, kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu