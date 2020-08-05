Virginia Graham Designs Captures Moments and Sentiments Through Artful Gifts

The year 2020, among other things, has truly highlighted the value of making memories with and mementos for those we love. Ginny Graham experienced this need in a very real way during the period of her life that first called her to create.

“My dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive type of cancer,” the owner of Virginia Graham Designs says. “He asked me to write down on 4-by-6 cards Scripture verses and quotes for him to look at and memorize. When he was lying in the hospital and had no energy and could do nothing else, he’d read those cards and have glimpses of hope and peace.”

Charged with the mission to comfort her father through visual expression, Graham taught herself the art of watercolor and calligraphy through online sources.

“I gave it my all,” she says. “I always loved and valued artwork. There was no talent, [but] there was appreciation. It was amateur hour. I looked up types of pens that I could use and tried to make [the cards] look pretty. I was an entrepreneurial spirit – always coming up with [business ideas like] walking dogs or lemonade stands.”

As Graham’s talent evolved, she posted her artwork on social media, and inquiries began pouring in. Virginia Graham Designs was thus born, offering bespoke heirlooms that customers could treasure for a lifetime. Graham began helping others feel connected to moments in time and the people they loved through her giftable artwork.

“I felt myself coming alive,” she says. “Through my dad’s chemotherapy and going in and out of the hospital, I would come home from work and do artwork at the end of the day, [which] became like therapy for me. My dad passed away in 2016, but I felt like he had given me this gift – this love for entrepreneurship.”