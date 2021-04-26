The Bronze Age Stages a Comeback at Craft Alliance

A current exhibition in Craft Alliance’s Staenberg Gallery explores the often amusingly fine line between history and hogwash.

“Treasure and Tarnish: Heinrich Schliemann & the Age of Heroes” reflects a tandem effort from artists Abigail Lowe and Malaika Tolford. The free (but timed) exhibition runs till May 22.

Lowe, a St. Louis native who previously served as a Craft Alliance Artist-in-Residence in 2018, now teaches art locally and works as the marketing associate for the nearby Third Degree Glass Factory.

Tolford, who has been working in clay for 15 years, teaches handbuilding and wheel throwing, as well as surface design, at Craft Alliance; she also sells both functional and decorative ceramics as Place Value Pottery.

The exhibition’s title references the 19th-century German American wheeler-dealer, amateur archaeologist and, frankly, con artist.

Besides German and English, Schliemann could reportedly speak Arabic, Dutch, French, Greek, Italian, Latin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Swedish. His linguistic skill thus coupled nicely with his other great talent, flimflammery, to permit him to fog, fib and fabulate in manifold languages.

Aegean civilization in general and the Homeric epics of the Iliad and the Odyssey obsessed Schliemann (who inflicted the names Agamemnon and Andromache on two of his offspring). In the last two decades of his life, in fact, Schliemann haunted the Mediterranean seeking the fact behind Homeric fiction – in particular, the ruins of ancient Troy.