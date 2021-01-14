St. Louis Online Shop Inspired Inks Offers Uplifting Hand-Lettered Paper Goods

For more than two years, local teen Madeline Harwell has been hand-lettering intricate and encouraging matted prints, journals and more in her online shop, Inspired Inks.

“Inspired Inks honestly really helped me through a hard time in my life where I was struggling with anxiety and depression really badly,” Harwell says. “There was a police officer shot right outside our neighborhood, officer [Ryan] O’Connor; I was [in the area] when it happened, and it was our neighbor’s house that got broken into. It’s a long story, but it really put a lot of anxiety in my life, and I was not functioning well.”

Harwell says she ultimately discovered – and fell in love with – lettering and watercolors.

“I have never been really good at sports or music, and I just started doing art on the side,” Harwell says. “I was just like, ‘OK, this is kind of my thing. I really love it. I think it’s something I could grow at and become better.’ I just started selling little custom items on the side, but I ended up getting the opportunity to work with a Christian band, Citizen Way.”

Harwell says it all started when she attended a Citizen Way concert and gifted the band some of her artwork.

“They ended up loving it,” Harwell says. “I was able to create pieces for their ministry, Generosity Rocks. I would just constantly sit down and write passages of hope and peace, and it just gave me confidence and excitement in my life again. That’s kind of what inspired Inspired Inks.”