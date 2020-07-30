St. Louis’ Monaco Opens Exhibit Devoted to Artistic Pair from Indiana and India

Monaco – basically “the little engine that could” among metro area showcases of visual art – closes the month with a new exhibition titled “An Unusable Archive” from the collaborative duo Neeraja D and Ahmed Ozsever, otherwise known as N/A.

That exhibition opens Friday and runs through Aug. 28 during the gallery’s truncated hours in St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood: noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays only (with additional by-appointment viewing).

A press release from Monaco dubs “An Unusable Archive” “the most recent installation by collaborative duo N/A.” The former artist operates from Bengaluru (previously Bangalore), India, where she serves as a faculty member at the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology. The latter artist, meanwhile, operates from Chicago and Bloomington, Indiana, where he serves as an assistant professor at Indiana University.

“Their practice is rooted in conversation and locates subjectivity in linguistic communication, relative to the geographical and physical space one occupies,” the press release states.

It intriguingly continues that N/A “began as voices over a partition of 8-foot-high unfinished drywall. Neeraja D and Ahmed Ozsever occupied adjacent studios which were enclosed and singular – as a single large room divided to create two individual spaces.”

Although vastly separated now from a geographic perspective, the two artists “sustain their projects via correspondence and technology.”