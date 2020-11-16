St. Louis Metro Area Potters Unite for Virtual STL Mug Market

As the temperature drops, few things are as comforting as wrapping chilled hands around a warm ceramic mug. For those who will never have enough mugs or who enjoy giving them as gifts, the STL Mug Market presents the ideal shopping experience.

The second annual event will carry on its tradition of uniting area creatives to showcase the art of ceramics. Because of the pandemic, the market will run online at stlmugmarket.com from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4 – or until items sell out.

“The annual Mug Market is all mugs, tumblers and drinking vessels,” says co-founder Malaika Tolford, owner of Place Value Pottery. “We love the variety of styles that can be represented within this single theme. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Tolford and Boda Clay owner Molly Svoboda dreamed up this event after meeting each other through St. Louis’ Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design. Their idea evolved after some discussion, with the overall sentiment being “stronger together” – Tolford plus Svoboda plus the entire metro area ceramics community.

“I was about a year into my li’l business and was feeling a bit isolated,” Svoboda says. “In college, I was the Clay Club president. We had biannual pottery sales, always landing during finals week, and we regularly shared potluck meals after class, eating out of our handmade pottery. I was yearning for some community similar to that.”