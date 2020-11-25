'St. Louis in Watercolor: Living History in the Gateway City' Commemorates Metro Area Landmarks

Renowned artist Marilynne Bradley has painted St. Louis for more than 50 years. To her, the city is special.
This love for the Lou inspired Bradley’s third book featuring her longtime home. Released this year by St. Louis’ Reed Press, St. Louis in Watercolor: Living History in the Gateway City showcases local landmarks in entirely new lights. From the Venice Café to the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, the book features more than 160 brilliantly rendered paintings – some from past works published by Bradley and others brand-new. All are crafted in the artist’s lush watercolors.
“For the first time, we’ve tried to get everything of St. Louis, including north St. Louis, which is usually missed,” Bradley says. “At one time, there was an awful lot of history there, so we’ve included it in the book.”
Accompanying each of Bradley’s depictions is a brief written description that delves into the history behind the landmark. Some sites might be familiar, but the history behind them often is not. Take, for example, the city of Webster Groves. Commonly known as a quiet, tightknit community, Webster was founded more or less by a homicide. For the full story, readers will have to dive into the text.
“We really wanted the book to be used by people from here who maybe have driven past this historic building and wondered, ‘What’s up with that?’” says writer Jennifer L. Grotpeter, who is also a longtime local. “Well, open the book – it’ll tell ya!”
Bradley’s paintings are modern representations of area icons, but Grotpeter’s writing delves into the history of the landmark or a single aspect of the landmark, like the Bird Cage at City Museum. This approach brought out the best and most underappreciated aspects of St. Louis – its architecture, its vibrancy, its sheer life.
“We went through a list of quite a few things, and we [put] them underneath categories,” Bradley says. “We both decided which we thought were the most important; [Grotpeter] went and did the research and tried to bring it down to maybe three paragraphs to go along with the picture.”
The result? A year’s worth of work that captures more than 250 years of heritage in one of America’s most iconic and historic cities. For both creators, the project was a labor of love.
“St. Louis is a really vibrant and exciting place to be,” Grotpeter says. “It was historically, and it still is.”
St. Louis in Watercolor: Living History in the Gateway City can be purchased wherever books are sold.
