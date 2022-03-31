St. Louis-Based Photographer Calls Attention to Veteran Homelessness With New Exhibition

Jerry Tovo’s art compels those who see it to no longer turn away from people who are homeless, but rather to acknowledge them as individuals. The St. Louis-based portrait photographer has focused his talents on a particular population needing visibility and support: U.S. veterans experiencing homelessness.
The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans has estimated that on any given night, a total 40,000 veterans are unhoused or housed in a shelter. According to the latest data available, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that 19,750 veterans in the U.S. were experiencing sheltered homelessness in January 2021. The report notes that this estimate “could be artificially depressed compared with non-pandemic times, reflecting reduced capacity in some communities or safety concerns regarding staying in shelters.”
This week, the nonprofit International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Louis opened Tovo’s “In the Faces of Patriotism: The Homeless Veterans Project” exhibition to call attention to this issue.
“My goal is to raise national awareness about the plight of homeless veterans,” Tovo says in an IPHF press release. “I yearn to give these veterans a face. I want to pay them tribute.”
Tovo has worked as a commercial photographer in the metro area since the early 1970s and has partnered with businesses such as Bloomingdale’s, Anheuser-Busch and others. “As a fine artist, Jerry has developed a unique artistic style incorporating the long tone imagery of the photographic masters with the technology of digital photography to produce evocative, starkly-beautiful and visually arresting portraiture,” the IPHF website states.
“In the Faces of Patriotism: The Homeless Veterans Project” demonstrates Tovo’s artistry while illuminating the struggles of individuals living in poverty.
“They once were our heroes,” Tovo says of his subjects. “What if people of means could unite, pull together and prod those who can make a difference in eliminating this blight on our discarded patriots?”
The exhibition runs through June 11, with viewing included in the museum’s general admission fees: $10 for nonmembers and $5 for students and seniors, with no charge for members of the military.
To elaborate on his work, Tovo will present a lecture at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the IPHF, with a virtual option available. Registration is required at iphf.org.
In St. Louis, veterans experiencing homelessness and their families may seek assistance from the Missouri Veterans Endeavor, which provides long-term supportive housing and clinical case management to veterans and their family members. The Missouri Veterans Commission based in Jefferson City lists resources at veteranbenefits.mo.gov/homeless-assistance for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and for those looking to support a veteran in such a position.
International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum, 3415 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-1999, iphf.org