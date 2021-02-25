St. Louis-Based Dancers & Dogs Goes Viral With Images of Adoptable Pets

St. Louis-based photographers Ian Kreidich and Kelly Pratt Kreidich have traveled to numerous cities including New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta to work on unique projects that spark many smiles, as well as tail wags.

The husband-and-wife duo started Dancers & Dogs in January 2017 and have since wowed the internet with viral photos of amused dogs alongside renowned professional dancers. Sometimes the dogs belong to the dancers they’re photographed with, but in other instances, they’re adoptable pets with stories to tell.

In December, an annual “Muttcracker” initiative paired 13 dogs and cats from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Saint Louis Ballet dancers to raise awareness of animals in need of “forever homes,” plus spread joy in a challenging season. The year 2020 marked the third year of the Muttcracker and the second to include cats.

“The end of the year was really difficult, with the pandemic and the cold weather and the election and just all of the stress,” reflects Natalie Thomson, director of marketing for Stray Rescue. “We were just really excited to, hopefully, put smiles on peoples’ faces, in addition to bringing awareness to adoption in general, not just our shelter.”

Pratt Kreidich says she and her husband adopted their dog from the St. Louis Senior Dog Project, adopted one of their cats from the Humane Society of Missouri and found their second cat wandering around her in-law’s backyard. Dancers & Dogs might have begun with a fun vision the two photographers developed together, but it has evolved to serve a cause close to their hearts.