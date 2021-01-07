St. Louis' Atrium Gallery Spotlights Exhibit From Karen Kunc and Kenny Walton

Atrium Gallery commenced 2021 with a tandem exhibition titled “Duo” from Karen Kunc and her late spouse, Kenny Walton.

“Duo,” which opened on Dec. 4, is running till Jan. 30 in Carolyn Miles’ luxe central city/county gallery at St. Louis’ westernmost boundary, fronting on Forest Park. It features woodblock prints by Kunc and handblown glass by Walton.

“I was looking for something with a little more intimacy, a little more intrigue than the ‘calm’ work we have been focused on during the past few months,” says Miles, by way of explaining the general inspiration for the exhibition. “Kunc and Walton both bring not only high – often intense – color but also a complexity to the structure of the composition which is engaging.”

Through her woodblock prints, Kunc relates, she seeks to “obliquely address environmental and politically charged awareness, while always creating poetically poignant visual images and beautiful, edgy visual sensations.

“My senses are attuned to my rural surroundings [in a southeastern Nebraska village], expressed in work that visually evokes the natural world and addresses the metaphoric interdependent relationship of humankind with and against nature. The urban experience is juxtaposed as harsh shapes, compressed spaces, jarring imbalances, for a cacophonous impression of visual tension.”

Among potential sub rosa sociopolitical topics of her prints, Kunc mentions land use, water rights, genetic plant manipulation and body modification.

“I draw from my rural sources: cracks in the ground, growth patterns in plants, makeshift/manmade structures, patterns of decay and weathering … ,” she continues.