St. Louis ArtWorks Celebrates 25 Years, Bittersweet Retirement of Executive Director

As St. Louis ArtWorks celebrates its silver anniversary, its executive director pauses both to reflect on the nonprofit’s past and to anticipate its future.

According to the mission statement on its website, ArtWorks seeks “to broaden educational and career opportunities for youth in the St. Louis region through apprenticeships in the arts and through community collaborations.” It also seeks “to create positive educational opportunities through art for youth through paid apprenticeships.”

Priscilla Block, the nonprofit’s outgoing executive director, first fondly relates the peregrinations of its earliest years, which sound more than a little … adventurous.

“The first summer I was hired as [executive director], 2001, we faced heat, rain and storms while having our different disciplines under tents powered by extension cords,” Block says of ArtWorks’ then-current location, where downtown St. Louis’ Citygarden now stands. “The one thing the teens really liked was their ability to go out to lunch anywhere downtown.”

Block next details expansion-related re-locations over time to Adams Elementary School in St. Louis’ Grove business district, the Centene Center for Arts and Education in that municipality’s Grand Center and, in 2012, St. Louis’ Old North neighborhood.

“After three years there,” she says, “we still needed more space, so we decided on the place we are in now, in the Loop East [district], for our new home – all in one location, with lots of room to grow into an even brighter future.”