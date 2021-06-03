St. Louis Artists’ Guild Launches Juried Exhibition Spotlighting LGBTQIA+ Works

For the next month and half, “It Was All Very Queer,” a new juried exhibition will reside at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild in Clayton.

After opening on Friday, June 4, it runs till July 17. The exhibition showcases 50 or so works from both established and emergent artists who identify as LGBTQIA+, near and far. Those works embrace manifold media, approaches and genres expressing, questioning and exploring identity and social norms.

Serving as juror on “It Was All Very Queer” was Brendan Fernandes, a Kenya-born, Chicago-based Canadian now serving as an artist-in-residence and assistant professor at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

“We wanted the influence of a queer artist who’s a renowned artist in the LGBTQIA+ community and who would share their path to success with all artists and patrons,” says Kathryn Nahorski, the guild’s executive director.

Nahorski adds that Zackary Petot, the exhibition coordinator, knew Fernandes from a past project and that the professor’s academic standing also factored into the choice: “We felt with all his background and expertise, he would be a great juror that artists within the community would respect and admire having their work viewed and juried by him.”

Fernandes, in turn, explains that serving as juror involved “bringing together a group of artists to represent the moniker queer. For me, queer is a space that is open and inclusive. It is not necessarily bordered by gender and sexuality, but is, in a wider sense, a state of being nondefined or in flux. Queerness has always represented, for me, an openness that allows many people to think through and propose new concepts. It also holds space for people to gather – and to gather from many different perspectives. It fosters community and solidarity despite difference.”