St. Louis Area Creatives Pay Tribute to Noteworthy Local Artist and Teacher Leslie Laskey

In 1921, the madcap Franco-American nonesuch Marcel Duchamp and American painter/photographer Man Ray launched the journal New York Dada, sublime Dutch geometer Piet Mondrian gifted posterity with the oil-on-canvas Lozenge Composition With Yellow, Black, Blue, Red and Grey – and in southwestern Michigan, Leslie Laskey was born.

Laskey (a professor emeritus of architecture at Washington University in St. Louis, where he taught for 35 years) may well rank as the metro area’s dean of visual artists, not only because he remains a vital part of the community but also because, from his home studio in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, he continues to create. Indeed, through May 29, Clayton’s revered Bruno David Gallery is displaying new works of his in an exhibition titled “Then & Now,” which opened March 27.

Ladue News, which profiled the professor in 2017, recently solicited brief tributes to Laskey from select admirers. Their responses follow:

“The professor par excellence

who teaches everything

who lights the path in so many ways

continuous friend and adviser.”

– Alan Appel, student from 1958 to today, 1964 Wash U graduate (with a bachelor’s degree in architecture)

“Always referred to as ‘Laskey’ when I was in architecture school at Washington University, Leslie was a force then as he is still today. He taught us that design is a way of life, not just something you study in school. It’s how you live and entertain, how you look at your surroundings and how you interact with others. Knowing Leslie has been one of the greatest formative experiences of my life.” – Angelyn Chandler, 1989 Wash U graduate (with a bachelor’s degree in architecture)