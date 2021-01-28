St. Louis’ Angad Arts Hotel Showcases 17 Local Black Artists, 29 Pieces

The Angad Arts Hotel in St. Louis’ Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood continues to reign as perhaps the metro area’s most idiosyncratic showcase for visual art with “Black Nonpareil.”

Vanessa Rudloff, the Angad’s art relations manager, describes “Black Nonpareil,” which opened on Nov. 1, as an “exhibition of talented local Black artists, established and emerging, that are part of shaping our city’s future.” It runs till April 25.

By way of explaining the conception and execution of “Black Nonpareil,” which comprises 29 pieces by 17 artists, Rudloff relates that the 146-room venue “exhibits the work of local and regional artists from within 200 miles of the hotel. We, historically, take submissions two times a year from which we curate the public spaces.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, Rudloff continues, predictably disrupted the hotel’s regular rotation – but that disruption led the Angad to a classic pivot and “the opportunity to do something special.”

“The nation’s unrest at this time had our thoughts with our community,” she says. “We made the statement on social media that ‘we cannot appreciate the arts and culture of our Black neighbors without first celebrating and protecting Black lives.’”

In lieu of regular submissions, Rudloff notes that she “reached out to the artists of our Black community to create an exhibition to amplify their voices and celebrate the importance of their work. The work was without an overarching theme but, rather, based on supporting the individual artists.”