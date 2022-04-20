St. Louis’ Acclaimed Contemporary Art Museum Earns Another Accolade From New York Arts Organization

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis recently landed its latest laurel by being named a 2022 host organization for the annual summer ArtTable Fellowship Program.

In a mid-February press release, CAM announced the receipt of the new honor, which comes from the eponymous New York City-based organization “supporting women-identifying individuals in the visual arts.”

Via a nationwide membership network and community initiatives, ArtTable strives to “expand opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds and at all stages of their careers, fostering a stronger future for all women in the arts,” the press release explains.

CAM will choose an ArtTable fellow to assist in readying for the 10th Great Rivers Biennial exhibition, running from Sept. 9 through next Feb. 12. Beyond taking part in planning, researching and designing that exhibition, the press release notes, the chosen fellow will work on special 10th-edition programs and activities.

Yearly, a jury of nationally recognized arts professionals selects the local artists that the exhibition features, each of whom receives a stipend of $20,000 and an exhibition at CAM. The 2022 jury selected this diverse trio: