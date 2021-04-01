Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective Awarded $500,000 for Youth Arts, Tech Center

At 23 years old, St. Louisan Emeara Burns knows the pain of losing not just one friend but four friends to gun violence in the metro area. In the wake of her friends’ deaths, she turned to creative writing to help her process the tragedies and collaborated on “Who's Ready?" a song produced through the Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective.

“We ready for the violence to stop,” the chorus to that song echoes. “Looking at my city and I see it is in trouble … People dropping left and right, I’m seeing families crumble,” the rapped verse continues. “We gotta help each other ’cause we’re all part of the struggle … ”

Story Stitchers is a nonprofit arts school that was founded in 2013 by a small group of artists who sought to take action against gun violence. It now serves at least 100 St. Louisans ages 16 through 24 each year, helping young people cope with traumatic experiences, share their stories and explore artistic expression.

In the last year, national philanthropic organization The Lewis Prize for Music took notice of Story Stitchers’ work and awarded the nonprofit a 2021 Accelerator Award and $500,000. The Lewis Prize for Music supports arts leaders across the country “to ensure every young person has the opportunity to access transformative music learning, performance and creation that benefits them and their communities,” according to its website.

“Saint Louis Story Stitchers is giving young people the skills and opportunities to humanize the challenges of gun violence in their city,” founder and chairman Daniel R. Lewis says in a video. Story Stitchers’ youth-led programs provide opportunities for young people to partner with professional artists; engage with the community to reframe and retell their stories to promote understanding and civic pride; and address social justice issues through hip-hop, videography, podcasts and more.