Saint Louis Ballet Dancer Directs Feature-Length Film Through His Company, Dancing Fox Pictures

Elliott Geolat, Saint Louis Ballet dancer and Dancing Fox Pictures owner, is finally sharing the story he’s wanted to tell for years.
With help from fellow SLB dancers and other metro area makers, Geolat’s film company will produce its first feature-length narrative dance film, The Ride, illustrating the story of a dancer who makes an unexpected, eye-opening visit to his rural hometown in the Ozark Mountains.
Geolat derives inspiration from his own past – his upbringing in St. Francois County, his acceptance into The Ballet Conservatory in St. Louis, and his journey to making a living as a dancer with SLB – as well as the humble beginnings of The Ride’s co-producer/choreographer Matthew Dibble and cinematographer/co-creator Christopher Gibbs.
“I make films about what I know,” Geolat says. “I come from a small town but managed – somehow – to become a ballet dancer, and that became my life.”
Although set in a fictional town, The Ride will showcase “beautiful, amazing, quirky places” not far from where Geolat grew up. Intermittent dance sequences filmed in the woods, in a bar, at a drive-in movie theater and in other locations in southwest Missouri will drive the narrative, “sometimes so seamlessly that it’s hard to see where the dancing begins and ends,” Geolat describes.
The Ride isn’t Geolat’s first film to direct, but it was the first project he dreamt up nearly 20 years ago. At that time, he began learning the ins and outs of the film industry, building collaborative relationships with other artists and researching how they might bring this idea to fruition.
Since forming Dancing Fox Pictures, Geolat and his team have completed numerous video projects for area arts organizations and other companies while expanding the company’s creative department that produces narrative and documentary shorts and features. Thus far, Dancing Fox Pictures has screened nine projects in film festivals across the globe.
Dancing Fox Pictures is poised to resume filming The Ride later this summer and into the winter, with hopes of a summer 2022 release. The film’s creators aim to unite local artists from diverse trades and support them financially through this project. Geolat notes that some ballet dancers are unemployed during the summer – during their company’s “offseason.”
“A lot of dancers have other jobs, but they’re not as busy [in the summer],” Geolat explains. “It’s sort of a frustrating time as a dancer, creatively and financially. There’s going to be choreographic scenes with dancers from the Big Muddy Dance Company and Saint Louis Ballet mixed together, as well as [dancers from] some other small companies in St. Louis. I think that really produces vibrant new work, and it’s a positive thing socially.”
More than two-thirds of the film’s budget is set aside for paying dancers and other local artists, while the rest will cover minimal production costs. In the upcoming months, anyone can contribute to these efforts by donating to the next Indiegogo online fundraising campaign, which Geolat expects will launch in August. Updates can be found on The Ride’s Facebook page and the Dancing Fox Pictures website.
