Saint Louis Ballet Dancer Directs Feature-Length Film Through His Company, Dancing Fox Pictures

Elliott Geolat, Saint Louis Ballet dancer and Dancing Fox Pictures owner, is finally sharing the story he’s wanted to tell for years.

With help from fellow SLB dancers and other metro area makers, Geolat’s film company will produce its first feature-length narrative dance film, The Ride, illustrating the story of a dancer who makes an unexpected, eye-opening visit to his rural hometown in the Ozark Mountains.

Geolat derives inspiration from his own past – his upbringing in St. Francois County, his acceptance into The Ballet Conservatory in St. Louis, and his journey to making a living as a dancer with SLB – as well as the humble beginnings of The Ride’s co-producer/choreographer Matthew Dibble and cinematographer/co-creator Christopher Gibbs.

“I make films about what I know,” Geolat says. “I come from a small town but managed – somehow – to become a ballet dancer, and that became my life.”

Although set in a fictional town, The Ride will showcase “beautiful, amazing, quirky places” not far from where Geolat grew up. Intermittent dance sequences filmed in the woods, in a bar, at a drive-in movie theater and in other locations in southwest Missouri will drive the narrative, “sometimes so seamlessly that it’s hard to see where the dancing begins and ends,” Geolat describes.

The Ride isn’t Geolat’s first film to direct, but it was the first project he dreamt up nearly 20 years ago. At that time, he began learning the ins and outs of the film industry, building collaborative relationships with other artists and researching how they might bring this idea to fruition.