Saint Louis Art Museum Director Retiring After Two-Plus Decades

At the metro area’s cherished Saint Louis Art Museum, the winds of change are blowing with gale force.

More specifically, according to a mid-September press release from the museum, Brent R. Benjamin intends to leave its directorship in mid-2021 after serving in that capacity for more than two decades.

The museum’s board of commissioners, the release states, has commenced the process of selecting Benjamin’s replacement. To ensure a smooth transition, he will remain as director throughout that process.

Benjamin, who currently also serves as president of New York’s Association of Art Museum Directors, became the museum’s director in 1999 and, since then, has enjoyed considerable acclaim. “Brent has led the Saint Louis Art Museum through two of the most successful decades in our 140-plus-year history,” Charles Lowenhaupt, president of the museum’s board of commissioners, states in the release.

“He built a world-class staff that has elevated our reputation as a top-tier art museum nationally and internationally, and he burnished our standing as a crown jewel among St. Louis cultural institutions.”

The release cites manifold achievements under Benjamin as director: a significant enhancement of its collection, a world-class expansion on Art Hill in Forest Park, a record-setting capital campaign, two of the five best-attended exhibitions in the museum’s history, enhanced engagement among diverse segments of the metro area and a fellowship program that’s increased minority professionals in the museum field.