Retiring Ladue Schools Art Teacher Reflects on Beautifying the Community With Students

Ladue Schools art teacher Elisa Roth aims to create an “oasis of joy” inside her classroom each day – “a place of complete and total freedom and creativity.”

For the last 23 years, Old Bonhomme Elementary students have come to her for a moment of creative expression between studying other subjects, which she considers one of the most rewarding aspects of her job. Roth will retire at the end of this semester after about 28 years of teaching in the metro area.

The St. Louis native says she first fell in love with the profession after teaching English in Milan, Italy. She later returned to the U.S. to pursue a teaching certificate and earned a Master of Arts degree in education from Washington University in St. Louis.

“I believe firmly that art is a way to beautify your environment and express yourself, and so we’ve done a lot of beautification projects at Old Bonhomme [Elementary],” Roth says. “Sort of like, if it’s your house, you decorate it. This is our school, so we decorate it.”

Her students’ artwork has been displayed through murals, mosaics and vibrant bulletin boards lining the school hallways. Some projects even appear on the @obartstudio Instagram profile, which provides a peek into life inside Roth’s classroom and beyond.

“The students are constantly surrounded by the work that they do and feel valued,” Roth describes. “The thing that I love about this school is that they have given me the freedom to build this really wonderful environment and this really wonderful community through the arts.”