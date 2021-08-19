Remembering Steven Woolf, St. Louis Metro Area Theater Legend

Opening night for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has always seemed to symbolize a new year filled with the promise of exciting theatrical adventures, both at The Rep and at dozens of smaller professional theaters locally, as well as the big touring shows arriving at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

This year, though, will be markedly different. For the first time in nearly 35 years, the late Steven Woolf will not be in the vanguard for the new season, either as artistic director of The Rep or in the retirement mode into which he eased after completing the 2018-19 season at The Rep, then handing over the reins to his successor, Hana S. Sharif.

Woolf passed away in July at age 75 from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. For the thousands of Rep season-ticket holders or the casual, occasional patrons, Woolf’s passion for the art form was etched into every performance at The Rep, either on the Mainstage or in the Studio Theatre below it.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Woolf earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and a master’s in directing from the University of Wisconsin. He worked at such prestigious places as The Juilliard School in New York City and directed productions off-off-Broadway and elsewhere. The majority of his career, though, was spent on the campus of Webster University in St. Louis, where The Rep was founded in 1966.

After a couple of years in various positions at The Rep, Woolf was appointed artistic director in 1986, 20 years after the company’s founding. The adage “There’s no business like show business” was painfully realized at The Rep, where a succession of artistic directors created artistic gems but saw a steady erosion of support by the public, which didn’t always agree with their artistic goals. It experienced plenty of tough times before Woolf took the helm on the creative side in ’86.