Q&A: Artist Chloë Bass Discusses Her Outdoor Sculptural Installation for St. Louis’ Pulitzer Arts Foundation

What led you to choose the three specific questions that underlie the installation – that is, “How much of care is patience?”, “How much of life is coping?” and “How much of love is attention?”

In fact, a fourth question is being added for the Pulitzer, and it’s “How much of belief is encounter?” I’m pretty excited for this new one and for how it fits into the larger collection. All four questions, if you take them at face value, might have the same answer, which is “A lot, maybe all.” For example: “How much of love is attention?” “A lot, maybe all.” In framing love, life, coping and belief in these ways, there is an implicit underlying question of value: If love is mostly attention, does that shift the way you value or idealize it? If belief is mostly encounter, does that shift its value as a cultural foundation with respect to religion? Et cetera.

If you take the questions beyond face value, I think that all four also lead to very interesting conversations within yourself or between people – it’s a way to start a conversation that might be quite intimate, tender and revealing, not so much in an explicit way but revealing of interior landscapes and emotional experiences.

I like my work to serve as souvenirs for the future, and holding onto or answering these questions now and in the future both intellectually and through the meat of our everyday lives feels important to me.

Because of divergences in ambiance between the installation’s original placement in New York’s St. Nicholas Park and the Pulitzer’s general environs, to whatever extent, how did you have to alter or augment “Wayfinding”?