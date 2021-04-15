Pulitzer Arts Foundation Opens 'Chloë Bass: Wayfinding' Outdoor Exhibition

On Saturday, April 17, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation will unveil an intriguing outdoor exhibition, a sculptural installation titled “Chloë Bass: Wayfinding,” scheduled to run through Halloween.

The website of the cultural landmark in St. Louis’ Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood describes Bass as “a New York-based artist who works in performance, publications, installation and social spaces, using daily life as a subject for deep research into scales of human intimacy.”

“Wayfinding,” that background expands, “takes inspiration from public wayfinding signage,” before continuing that Bass “wrote the texts and sourced the edited archival images presented on more than 30 sculptures that will be installed across the Pulitzer’s outdoor spaces.

“The works comprising the exhibition are organized into four ‘strands,’ each anchored by a billboard that poses a question by the artist concerning human emotions, from intimacy and desire to anxiety and loss.”

“Wayfinding” marks the first institutional solo exhibition by Bass, an assistant professor of art at Queens College, CUNY. In addition to the features previously noted, it incorporates a site-specific audio element accessible via a call-in telephone number, according to the museum background.

Joining Bass in narrating that element are three metro area talents: artist Damon Davis, poet/storyteller/podcaster Cheeraz Gormon and theatrical powerhouse Ron Himes, the founder and producing director of The St. Louis Black Repertory.