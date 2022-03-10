Photographer Julia López Captures 'Passage of Time' in Downtown St. Louis

Before the American architects Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo popularized the mirrored-glass façade in the 1950s – transforming it into a de rigueur horror and, in one fell swoop, Ray-Banning the national vision of how mid-rises, high-rises and skyscrapers should look – multistory structures displayed character, poise and considerable dignity, as suggested by Julia López’s “Passage of Time” (reproduced here).

López, a St. Louis photographer and videographer, created that 16- by 24-inch metal-based photograph in 2019. Its apparent picture plane looks lovingly toward the horizon at dusk on Washington Avenue in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. Establishing that vantage is certain dextral signage: SIS/Self Inflicted Tattoos at 1328 Washington Ave., Flannery’s Irish Pub at 1324, the venerated Knickerbocker neon at 1300.

Above the precipitation-moistened pavement and even the grand examples of metro area masonry – St. Louis brick! – strati flash tangerine and lemon against azure in the sun’s fast-fading rays, in a vista at once painterly in its beauty and poignant in its presentation of an era and an aesthetic long since superannuated by St. Louis’ CGI CBD.

“I have always found the city of St. Louis to be a photogenic place, with so many stories still to unearth,” López relates of “Passage of Time.” “And therefore, a driving inspiration of the creation of this work was the interest in documenting the historical context of the St. Louis urban and industrial spaces through my own viewpoint and to begin to understand various stories that have been lain afoot on these grounds.”