Photographer Joe Martinez Captures the Authentic Stories of St. Louis for a National Audience

Raw, real, powerful and humbling, the subjects that appear in front of St. Louis-based photographer Joe Martinez’s lens each portray their own story in earnest.

“Everyone has a story,” he says. “I am interested in telling stories of people who are breaking down barriers and taking up space in places they normally aren’t welcome or seen in.”

Coveted by top national publications for his authentic imagery, Martinez says he is humbled by those he’s met along the way, including U.S. Rep. Cori Bush – the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress – whom he photographed for the January cover of Teen Vogue.

“The experience of photographing this person who I respect so much, this person who has broken so many barriers … to have this St. Louis crew in [Washington,] D.C., to photograph this St. Louis icon was really special,” Martinez says. “It was high pressure and intense, in the midst of COVID-19 and the riots at the Capitol – all of that was surrounding that shoot. It was, for me, the most important work I’ve done so far.”

That’s no light claim, given his résumé, which includes tough subjects like his portrayal of the first police academy at a historically Black college or university for Time magazine.

“From a personal standpoint, it was difficult for me to capture these Black students who want to make a career out of being a police officer,” Martinez describes. “I admired them for doing something outside the norm. There’s a bravery to it. I had my own questions, too, about why they chose this.”